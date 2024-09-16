Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Business Employment Data: June 2024 Quarter

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:21 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Business employment data includes filled jobs and gross earnings, with breakdowns by industry, sex, age, region, and territorial authority area, using a combination of data from two different Inland Revenue sources: the employer monthly schedule (EMS) and payday filing. Both are associated with PAYE (pay as you earn) tax data.

Key facts
Total actual filled jobs in the June 2024 quarter were 2.3 million.

In the June 2024 quarter (compared with the March 2024 quarter):

  • total seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.4 percent (8,789 jobs).

For the year ended June 2024 compared with the year ended June 2023:

  • total gross earnings up 7.6 percent ($12.5 billion).

Business employment data: June 2024 quarter

