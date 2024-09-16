The Cost Of Inaction: How Breached Organisations Are Redefining Cyber Resilience

In today's digital landscape, cybersecurity threats are more sophisticated and pervasive than ever before. The consequences of a successful cyberattack can be devastating, leading to financial losses, reputational damage, and operational disruption. As a result, organisations are increasingly recognising the importance of cyber resilience, the ability to continue operating effectively in the face of cyber threats.

A recent study by Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions, sheds light on the factors driving organisations to invest in stronger cybersecurity measures. The research, conducted in collaboration with GigaOm, surveyed 1,000 security and IT professionals across 11 countries.

One of the key findings of the study is that organizations that have experienced cyber breaches are significantly more likely to increase their spending on cybersecurity. These organisations are investing in a wide range of measures, including:

Enhanced cybersecurity infrastructure: This includes investments in firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and other technologies designed to prevent cyberattacks.

Improved security training: Organisations are investing in training programs to help employees identify and report phishing attempts and other cyber threats.

Data protection and recovery solutions: Breached organizations are prioritizing solutions that can help them protect their data and recover quickly in the event of a cyberattack.

Incident response planning: Organisations are developing comprehensive incident response plans to help them respond effectively to cyber incidents.

The study also found that breached organisations are more likely to understand their data risk profiles and conduct regular testing to identify gaps in their cyber preparedness plans. This proactive approach is essential for ensuring that organizations are prepared to respond effectively to cyber threats.

The benefits of investing in cyber resilience are clear. Organisations that have robust cyber resilience strategies are better able to recover from cyberattacks, minimise financial losses, and protect their reputation. In addition, these companies are more likely to maintain the trust of their customers and stakeholders.

However, building and maintaining a strong cyber resilience posture can be challenging. Organisations must invest in the necessary technologies, training, and personnel. They must also develop a culture of cybersecurity awareness and vigilance.

The Commvault study provides valuable insights into the factors driving organisations to invest in cyber resilience. By understanding these trends, organisations can take steps to strengthen their own cyber defences and protect themselves from the risks of cyberattacks.

In conclusion, the cost of inaction in the face of cyber threats is simply too high. Organisations that fail to invest in cyber resilience are putting themselves at risk of significant financial and reputational damage.

By taking a proactive approach to cybersecurity, a company can protect their data, maintain their operations, and build a more resilient future.

