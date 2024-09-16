Jetstar’s New Zealand Expansion Continues With Three More Trans-Tasman Routes Offering Thousands Of Low Fares

Monday, 16 September 2024: Jetstar has announced another major expansion of its New Zealand operations, unlocking more than 190,000 new low fares seats every year and injecting millions of dollars into the country's tourism economy.

The new services will take off from Hamilton to the Gold Coast and Sydney, and from Dunedin to the Gold Coast from June 2025 and be operated using Jetstar’s fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.

It will be the first time Jetstar has ever flown to and from Hamilton and the first time the low-cost carrier will operate international flights to and from Dunedin.

The new routes will provide Kiwis with more direct access to the Gold Coast and Sydney—two of Australia’s most popular tourist destinations—and make it easier for travellers to connect onto Jetstar’s extensive low-cost network across Australia, Asia and the Pacific.

This is Jetstar’s second major expansion in New Zealand in just three months, as the airline embarks on its most significant expansion in the country in more than 10 years.

ROUTE LAUNCH SALE

To celebrate today’s news, Jetstar has launched a 24-hour Route Launch Sale with sale fares available at Jetstar.com from 12pm NZST, including:

Hamilton to Sydney from $130^

Hamilton to the Gold Coast from $139^

Dunedin to the Gold Coast from $155^

Jetstar Group CEO, Stephanie Tully, said the airline was excited to be further expanding its network in Aotearoa.

“We’re in a period of unparalleled growth for Jetstar in New Zealand, launching five new routes in the past three months and providing greater low-fares connections to key regions across the country.

“As the country’s only low-cost airline, Jetstar provides critical competition in New Zealand and helps keep travel affordable for Kiwis, with one million domestic fares selling for less than $100 in the past year alone.

“With consistently low fares and improved reliability, there’s never been a better time to give Jetstar a go.

“We thank Hamilton and Dunedin Airports for their ongoing support of low fares travel for Kiwis. It’s through strong partnerships like these that we’re able to grow our network in New Zealand.”

Hamilton Airport chief executive Mark Morgan said he was thrilled to welcome Jetstar to Hamilton.

“The benefits for the entire region – not just passengers – are huge. Analysis indicates the flights will boost our regional economy by about $45 million per year. That’s fantastic for everyone; this is not just about the airport, it’s a great day for the region.

“The Jetstar flights will see over 100,000 more passengers per year using Hamilton Airport, some for business and some on holiday, leading to the creation of around 60 new airport-based jobs.”

Dunedin Airport CEO Daniel De Bono says “We’re so happy to announce Dunedin, and the region, will again enjoy international flights, with Jetstar’s direct flights to Australia.

“This is the result of five years of hard work, with our team behind the scenes negotiating on behalf of our community to bring international flights back to our city, and our region.

“We know how much our community—and everyone in the lower South Island—wanted this, and we are incredibly proud and excited to announce this new service today.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to the teams at Gold Coast Airport and Jetstar, for your commitment to bringing this route to Dunedin.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE

From 24 June 2025

Flight Frequency From To Depart Arrive JQ190 Tues, Thurs, Sat DUD OOL 1545* 1725 JQ189 Tues, Thurs, Sat OOL DUD 0925 1445*

From 18 June 2025

Flight Frequency From To Depart Arrive JQ164 Wed, Fri, Sun HLZ OOL 1230* 1420 JQ163 Wed, Fri, Sun OOL HLZ 0620 1130*

From 16 June 2025

Flight Frequency From To Depart Arrive JQ166 Mon, Tues, Thurs, Sat HLZ SYD 1205* 1335 JQ165 Mon, Tues, Thurs, Sat SYD HLZ 0615 1115*

*Non daylight savings time

^Sale ends 12.00pm Tuesday 17 September 2024, unless sold out prior. Prices based on payment by POLi, Jetstar voucher, Jetstar Gift Card, or bookings redeemed only in Qantas Points through jetstar.com. For other payment options, a Payment Fee applies. See jetstar.com/fees. Fares are one-way, checked baggage not included. Selected travel dates and other conditions apply. Flights subject to Government and Regulatory approval.

