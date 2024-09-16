New Regional Jetstar Routes A "Gamechanger” For Kiwi Regional Travellers

16 September 2024 – House of Travel, New Zealand’s leading travel retailer, says Kiwi regional travellers are the winners today following Jetstar’s announcement of new weekly, direct trans-Tasman routes – making an Australian getaway for customers in Dunedin and Hamilton more affordable and accessible.

Jetstar announced that beginning in June 2025, the airline will offer three weekly direct flights between Dunedin and the Gold Coast, three weekly flights between Hamilton and the Gold Coast, and four weekly direct routes from Hamilton to Sydney.

House of Travel CEO David Coombes says the new routes are set to offer more travel flexibility and cheaper fares, which will be welcome news for Dunedin and Hamilton travellers, as well as those living in nearby regions like Southland and Bay of Plenty, respectively.

“Our House of Travel stores in these regional cities say their teams and customers are already buzzing with excitement, as word of the new routes is spreading quickly through their communities,” says Coombes.

“After years of limited international flight options in the regions, and no international flights from Dunedin Airport in almost four years due to the pandemic, regional travellers are the winners today making holidays to two of our favourite destinations easier than ever before.

“When airline carriers introduce new routes and increase capacity in the marketplace it creates opportunities for people to travel. Most importantly for us at House of Travel, these new routes make travel more accessible, allowing our customers to experience Sydney and the Gold Coast with greater ease.”

Despite a softer economy, travel is buoyant, driven by New Zealander’s unrelenting passion and appetite to explore the world, Coombes adds.

“From a travel industry perspective, Jetstar's decision to reinvest in our regions with these new international routes signals the continued growth of travel and a return to normalcy after years of disruption,” says Coombes. “This development is incredibly exciting as we look toward 2025.”

With high customer inquiries for travel from Dunedin to the Gold Coast already strong, Antony Boomer, owner operator of House of Travel Dunedin, says that the introduction of the first and only direct flights from Dunedin to the Gold Coast could not come at a better time.

“Today’s announcement is a game changer for us here in Otago,” Boomer says. “The nearest international airport to Dunedin is in Queenstown, about a 3.5-hour drive away, and we haven't had direct flights to Australia for four years.

“The Gold Coast is an incredibly popular destination, and having a direct route will eliminate the hassle and time of driving or flying to Christchurch, Wellington, or Auckland first. This means getaways for Otago and Southland residents will become much more accessible.”

“We absolutely love all the Gold Coast has to offer, from its warm weather, surf, and sand to its world-class theme parks, shopping, dining and vibrant nightlife. It’s a fantastic destination for families and the outdoor activities, accommodation to suit any budget and variety of events and festivals throughout the year make the GC the perfect destination for creating holiday memories.”

Locals in the mighty Waikato are equally delighted about Jetstar's announcement that they can fly directly to Sydney and the Gold Coast from next year.

“It’s incredibly exciting news for our community, making holidays to our all-time favourite destinations across the ditch both budget-friendly and convenient, without the need to drive to Auckland first,” says Carol Sutton, owner operator of House of Travel Hamilton City.

“A long weekend in Sydney or a family getaway to the Gold Coast has never seemed more appealing, and we hope these direct routes will also draw more tourists from across the Tasman, boosting local tourism in our region.”

With the anticipated popularity of Jetstar's new routes and fares launching today, House of Travel recommends you seek the guidance and expertise from a travel consultant to build a holiday package and offer 24/7 support to navigate any disruptions or unforeseen events during your journey.

Note:

ABOUT HOUSE OF TRAVEL

House of Travel is committed to being an iconic brand.

House of Travel is the largest New Zealand owned travel company and the largest privately owned retail travel company in Australasia.

The House of Travel Group includes HOT retail, Orbit World Travel, HOT Product, HOT Holdings, Global Travel Network, TravelManagers Australia, Travel Advocates, Mix & Match, Hoot and Discover Travel Christchurch.

House of Travel retail stores are 50% owner-operated in a unique and successful partnership with House of Travel Holdings.

© Scoop Media