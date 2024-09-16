JLL New Zealand Appoints Ashley Bray As New Director, Human Resources

Ashley Bray (Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand – 16 September 2024 – JLL New Zealand is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Bray as Director, Human Resources. Bray brings a wealth of experience in human resources, talent management, and organisational development, positioning her to make a significant impact as JLL shapes the future of real estate.

Bray has a strong track record of success in the industry, having previously shaped people strategies and enhanced organisational performance at Colliers NZ. Most recently, Ashley was instrumental in designing and implementing comprehensive people services, including recruitment, performance management, learning and development, engagement, remuneration, and inclusion initiatives. Her leadership contributed to the substantial growth of the business, earning Bray recognition for fostering a people experience that was recognised in the 2024 Best Place to Work Awards.

Managing Director of JLL New Zealand, Todd Lauchlan, says: "We are excited to have Ashley join the JLL New Zealand team. Her strategic mindset, industry experience, and passion for people development will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and foster an inclusive and equitable workplace where our team members can thrive.

“She has a deep appreciation for the diverse roles and skillsets in the property industry and knows what it takes to attract and retain the best talent.”

Bray expressed her enthusiasm about joining JLL, saying: "I've always admired JLL's commitment to furthering inclusion in our industry, particularly its Gender Pay Gap Report which extends to proactive actions to reduce the gender pay gap as an active change partner in New Zealand’s commercial real estate sector.”

As the country’s longest established global commercial real estate organisation, JLL has a commitment to its purpose of shaping the future of real estate for a better world, which translates to its people and culture strategy.

“JLL is a clear thought leader, leading from the front in people and client experience and taking a hands-on approach to leadership and embracing change,” says Bray. “I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to continue contributing to the commercial property sector and to leverage my experience to contribute to the excellent work already underway at JLL.”

In her new role, commencing Monday 16 September, Bray aims to support the firm’s ongoing growth and its position as a leading employer in New Zealand. Her appointment reinforces JLL’s commitment to being a leader in the commercial real estate sector, and a champion of workplace excellence, continuing to drive forward the values that make it a top choice for both talent and clients.

