The Surprising Power Of Community For Senior Men

A report examining senior men’s experiences in England found that older men are more likely to suffer from loneliness and social isolation. Presented by Independent Age, the report highlights how this crisis contributes to a wide range of adverse health outcomes, including depression and cognitive decline.

(Photo/Supplied)

A distinctly male problem

There’s evidence that men and women have different experiences with social isolation and loneliness. A lot of older men grew up in environments where expressing feelings or asking for help was seen as a weakness. So when they retire or experience significant life changes, like losing a spouse or close friends, they may find it hard to connect. Those feelings of isolation can lead to a cycle of loneliness that’s hard to break, which causes men to withdraw even more.

In comparison with women their age, older men are less likely to participate in social activities. Men also tend to gravitate toward solitary hobbies more, leading them to miss out on opportunities for socialisation.

Men who live alone, which is increasingly common in later life, can experience intense feelings of loneliness.

14% of older men experienced moderate to high social isolation compared to 11% of women

23% had less than monthly contact with their children compared to 15% of women

31% had less than monthly contact with other family, compared to 21% of women

19% had less than monthly contact with their friends compared to 12% of women

Health implications of isolation

Poor health outcomes are consistently linked to social isolation, loneliness, and loneliness. People with strong social networks often live longer, healthier lives and have better mental health. For older men, however, social isolation can worsen, reducing their quality of life. The report emphasises the urgent need for initiatives that encourage older men to participate in social activities and community involvement.

Health statistics:

28% of the loneliest men reported poor health.

26% of the most isolated men experienced depression.

53% of the loneliest men had limitations in performing Instrumental Activities of Daily Living (IADLs).

Settlers Village: helping men thrive through collective compassion and understanding

Residents and staff at our lifestyle village know that men may have a harder time making friends and adjusting to village life. That’s the great thing about moving into a well-established village—you benefit from decades of collective wisdom.

Through awareness and collaboration, we’ve created an environment where older men can thrive. We’ve implemented activities and initiatives to make it easier for men to engage actively and socially with minimal stress and effort.

“Clark, one of the new men, he’s in an apartment, and at first he was like a duck out of water, and you know what we did, we’ve given him a task to do at happy hour and he’s absolutely a different person. He’s seeing everybody and moves around, collecting all the tickets and making contact.”

(Photo/Supplied)

A connected community

Our community has an established support network that newer villages might still be developing. Residents look out for one another and provide a safety net for men as they navigate life transitions.

“Here, every other person stops to chat to you. It’s just so different. There is always someone around that you can talk to.”

– Barry

“Many blokes came in with their wives and said they didn’t want to come, but are glad they did.”

-Ray

Male centric initiatives

As well as general community events and activities, we also offer specific initiatives that encourage men to be active and engaged in their community. One example of this is our purpose-built bloke’s shed which attracts a number of highly gifted men who enjoy building, crafting and tinkering.

For many men, spending time in their shed is more than just a hobby; it’s a space for quiet reflection and intrinsic satisfaction. Their shed allows them to engage their creative side, hone their problem-solving skills, and contribute in practical ways. However, transitioning to a new living environment like Settlers Lifestyle Village doesn’t mean leaving this beloved pastime behind.

Our village is a member of the Menz Shed New Zealand, which is a registered charity that exists to encourage, support and provide good information to those interested and passionate about men’s sheds in New Zealand. Our shed is run under their guidelines. It’s been a popular way for blokes to enjoy each other’s company.

“There is even a get-together for men, they bring us together for a meeting once a week. No one is isolated.”

Bill

“There is a weight lifted off your shoulder. Once you settle in you think I should have done this sooner. People often say we should have been here 5 years earlier.”

The unseen attributes in choosing a retirement village matter

The decision to move to a retirement village involves more than just evaluating its physical attributes. The unseen aspects, like community spirit and understanding, contribute significantly to residents’ well-being.

With decades of shared living and learning, we understand what it takes to support our residents. Our experience has taught us invaluable lessons about supporting the well-being of older men. Unlike newer villages that are still finding their identity, our well-established culture of care leads to a rewarding and enriching retirement.

