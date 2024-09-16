Overcoming Fears To Tackle Aotearoa’s Youth Statistics

Brave leaders raise over $40,000 in youth charity’s annual ‘Drop Your Boss’ fundraiser.

Does the thought of jumping off the Sky Tower make you nervous, weak in the knees, and already feeling a drip of sweat down your face? Many of those feelings were felt last Thursday by our brave leaders who took part in the Graeme Dingle Foundation’s annual ‘Drop Your Boss’ fundraising event.

Resilience is a quality we’ve all had to cultivate at some point over the past few years. Our young people growing up today are facing a world of increasing challenges and adversity. That’s why the work of the Graeme Dingle Foundation remains crucial.

Monique Sanna, Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Business Development (Photo/Supplied)

At 328 metres tall with a 192-metre Sky Jump, Auckland's Sky Tower was a big obstacle for over 30 business leaders to overcome. Growing in popularity year after year, the 2024 event saw cross-industry business leaders taking time from their busy schedules to take a massive leap in favour of youth. ASB, Milford Foundation, Kathmandu, Mitre 10, Lion, SAP, Terabyte, and Fujifilm Business Innovation NZ were among those involved.

Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Business Development and Events Manager, Monique Sanna, says the funds raised from this event will directly support more young people to take part in life-changing programmes run by the Foundation such as Project K.

"New Zealand’s youth statistics clearly show we have significant work to do, especially as recent major events and periods of change have worsened outcomes for our young people.

"This is one of the many reasons why the Foundation’s work is so crucial today. I even roped myself in this year, something I managed to get out of for the past nine years but it's stories from our young people that gave me the courage to do it!" explains Sanna.

"Drop Your Boss is an annual fundraiser which encourages participants to nominate their boss to leap off the Sky Tower, an act that mirrors the challenges and fears young people face in our programmes.

“Everyone who has donated to this event has directly contributed to ensuring every young person is empowered to overcome the obstacles they face. It’s quite fitting to see all the wonderful adults overcoming their own fears in the spirit of our work. We are so appreciative”.

With fundraising pages open until the end of the month, and over 27,000 students to back, the Foundation is asking for the public to dig deep and top up the hard work already done by fundraisers.

To donate to the cause head to https://givealittle.co.nz/event/drop-your-boss2024

