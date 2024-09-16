National Fabric Event Comes To Dunedin For The First Time

Dunedin will be the focus of all things material in 2024, when the Fabric-a-brac event comes to town for the first time.

The fabric market and upcycling event is now held in ten locations around New Zealand and it has raised $160,000 for hospice in New Zealand since starting up in 2009.

“We’re delighted to bring the event to Dunedin. We just know the people are going to love this” - Amanda Tonks, event organiser.

(Photo/Supplied)

Fabric-a-brac is a market that is about ‘things to make things - focused on fabric and sewing-related items’. There are always vintage treasures and bargains to be had! Stallholders take out tables to sell their unwanted items, there will also be tables selling donated fabric, patterns, sewing supplies and a pop-up cafe selling delicious sweet treats and tea and coffee. All profits go to the local Hospice.

The event is volunteer-run, and it is their passion for sewing and fabric, and the work of Hospice, that brings the event to life.

People share more than fabric at the event, they share memories, stories, aspirations and ideas. It’s a lovely, positive supportive atmosphere, people are sharing stories of their mothers or grandmothers that have left a stash behind, of their memories of fabric remnants and what they were made into, or just sharing project ideas for fabric finds. Others are just getting started on dressmaking/quilting or other fabric creativity and can mix and mingle with others, have help, glean information, get creative and inspired.

There is still room for stallholders wanting to de-stash and sell excess fabric. The cost of hiring a table for $40 (proceeds goes to Otago Community Hospice), helpers prior to and on the day, and of course those wishing to come along and purchase fabric at reasonable rates.

It’s a wonderful creative event that also has sustainability at its core - helping fabric and sewing items find new owners to turn them into new creations.

© Scoop Media

