BASF Returns With The Safety Champs Programme To Promote Sun Safety To Kids Living On Farms

Free Safety Champs packs of 2024 promote sun safety and instils habits that can prevent skin cancer

Safety Champs helps parents and caregivers facilitate conversations about farm safety with children in a fun and educational way

BASF New Zealand is set to launch its 2024 Safety Champs Programme, providing a fun and interactive way to make farms safer for children. With this year’s theme of sun safety, the programme promotes awareness of sun protection for children growing up on farms.

Skin cancer, including melanoma, is the most common form cancer in New Zealand and accounts for an estimated 80% of all new cancers identified each year1. Increasing awareness of skin cancer is crucial for children growing up on farms, where they are often exposed to the sun for extended periods. Educating kids about sun safety not only protects their health but also instils habits that can prevent skin cancer. This ensures that our future generation of farmers work safely and healthily.

The Safety Champs packs have been designed to support parents and caregivers in facilitating conversations with kids about the importance of sun protection. The fun and educational safety pack comes in a re-usable drawstring bag and includes:

An explorer bucket hat

Printable safety-themed activities

A farm safety pledge for families to complete together

An official BASF Safety Champs certificate

“The majority of farms are not just busy workplaces, but family homes with the presence of kids just like urban homes,” said Parvana Wali, Head of Agricultural Solutions for BASF in Australia and New Zealand.

“To build awareness of farm safety at an early age, BASF developed and supports the Safety Champs programme for our farming community. This year, we are focusing on sun protection. By educating children about the risks of sun exposure and the importance of sun safety, we aim to prevent the sun related hazards to ensure these kids grow up in a safer, healthier, and more enjoyable farm environment,” she added.

BASF first launched the Safety Champs Programme in New Zealand in 2022. Since then, the programme has been expanded to Australia with over 1,000 Safety Champ packs distributed across both countries.

To find out more about the Safety Champs programme in New Zealand or to order a Safety Champs pack for your child, visit https://crop solutions.basf.co.nz/safetychampsnz. Do be quick, our free packs are available while stocks last.

