Tomorrow: Coca-Cola workers on strike!

16 September 2024

E tū members at Coca-Cola’s two New Zealand-based production and distribution centres are going on strike tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday, after negotiations have failed to deliver a reasonable offer.

Workers will be picketing tomorrow outside both Auckland and Christchurch plants.

Among the workers’ main concerns is the lack of transparency about how much non-unionised workers are earning on their individual employment agreements.

E tū delegate Glenn Matthews says the company need to be more upfront with their workers.

“Everyone’s doing the same job, so Coca-Cola should be more open what people are earning – and union members must not be earning less than anyone else,” Glenn says.

“It feels as though if you’re in the union, you don’t matter. It’s a tactic to get people to leave the union, so the company can have more power over us.”

Glenn says workers need decent pay to keep up with the cost of living.

“Everything is getting more expensive. Some union members have young families. For me personally, all my pay is going towards living expenses, and it’s real tough.”

E tū National Secretary Rachel Mackintosh says the company’s approach will tarnish their international brand.

“We see how much money Coca-Cola makes both here and globally, yet workers are living week-to-week on inadequate wages,” Rachel says. “Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a public supporter of pay transparency, yet they are not living up to that commitment.”

“The company often celebrates their ranking in the top ten ‘most attractive employers’ in Aotearoa New Zealand. To live up to this reputation, they need to treat their workers with fairness and respect.”

PICKET DETAILS



Auckland

Address: 19 Carbine Road, Mount Wellington

Time: 6am to 1pm (suggested time for media is 10:30am)

Contact: Alvy Tata, 027 594 1900

Christchurch

Address: 270 Port Hills Road, Hillsborough, Christchurch

Time: 7am to 9am (suggested time for media is 8am)

Contact: Sara Currey, 021 336 527

© Scoop Media