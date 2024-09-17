Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Suncorp New Zealand Appoints Debbie Mills As EGM Technology

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 9:53 am
Press Release: Suncorp

Suncorp New Zealand announced today that it has appointed Debbie Mills as EGM NZ Technology, who will join the team in November.

Debbie has held several leadership roles at ASB, Bankwest (in Perth) and Lloyds Bank (in the UK, South America, and Spain), working across technology, transformation, product and change management, risk management, post-merger integrations, and customer management.

Suncorp New Zealand CEO Jimmy Higgins said that Mills joins the business at a time key technology transformation initiatives get underway to further improve customer and employee experience, so the wealth of knowledge she brings will be valuable.

"Debbie’s experience within the financial industry and the work she’s been involved in across technology, transformation, change management, and customers will help us progress our commitment to be a sustainable business that is there for our customers in the long-term.

"Insurance has never been as important as it is today, and it’s an exciting time for the industry and our Suncorp Aotearoa whānau. Technology plays a key role in helping to improve the way we do things and improve the experience for our people, customers, and partners.

"I’m certainly proud of the strong team we have in place to continue to strengthen our customer obsessed culture, and I look forward to welcoming Debbie aboard."

Mark Atherton has been acting in the role and will continue to do so until Mills joins the team, and then will return to his role of Executive Manager, Infrastructure & Operations.

