Obsidian Security Expands In Australia To Protect Critical SaaS Applications For Organisations Across The Region

Obsidian Security is expanding its presence in APJ to accelerate SaaS security deployments for local businesses. This expansion will also enhance support for many of the region’s leading enterprises that already rely on Obsidian to protect their critical cloud-based applications, including some of Australia’s largest healthcare, financial, and telecommunication providers. To spearhead this growth, Obsidian has appointed Tom Tokic as Regional Executive APJ and Andrew Latham as Senior Sales Engineer APJ.

SaaS attacks are increasing in frequency, and the consequences are growing more severe, as demonstrated by this year's Ticketek breach. Additionally, regulations like SOCI impose stricter mandates for securing critical IT infrastructure, making it even more urgent for enterprises to address this security blind spot. Obsidian’s latest investment in Australia will help accelerate SaaS security adoption for regional businesses while deepening the company’s strong ties to the local market, established by its Australian co-founder and former Telstra CISO, Glenn Chisholm.

"Australian businesses are often at the forefront of cyber security due to their strong focus on protecting users and data," said Chisholm, Chief Product Officer at Obsidian Security. "With more business-critical information migrating to SaaS every day, these applications have become the new frontline for cyber threats.”

“However, the implicit trust many organisations have in their SaaS providers to configure the applications for them often leaves sensitive data unknowingly exposed,” Chisholm added. “Unawareness of the shared responsibility model can leave SaaS applications unsecured, posing a huge risk to businesses’, as well as individuals’, data.”

Driven by the urgent need to secure these critical SaaS applications, Tokic and Latham joined Obsidian, bringing over 20 years of cyber security experience. Most recently they built the LogScale business at CrowdStrike in APJ. Since starting at Obsidian, they have been actively investing in the Australian market, launching a local partner program with foundation partners CyberCX, Baidam, and The Missing Link.

Tokic, based in Canberra, and Latham in Sydney, will lead Obsidian's expansion across the APJ region, with Australia serving as the strategic hub for this growth. Following rapid business growth in A/NZ, the local team is expanding with Obsidian currently hiring for an Account Executive and a Partner Account Manager.

Obsidian Security was founded with the goal of tackling the unaddressed blind spot of SaaS security. Trusted by leading Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 enterprises, Obsidian shields SaaS applications from identity threats, 3rd- and 4th-party integrations and data movement risks, and automates SaaS security posture management and compliance.

