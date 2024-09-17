NZ Gets Carbon Credentials As CEP Opens Professional Career Pathway

CEP will be launching its new energy and carbon management credentials next month.

The new credentials – Certified Professional in Energy™ and Certified Professional in Carbon™ - are being introduced to satisfy the increasing demand for understanding and reducing emissions in pursuit of corporate emissions targets.

“The market is crying out for verifiable, professional credentials around carbon foot-printing, carbon management and energy management”, said CEP CEO, Dr Mike Hopkins. This certification framework allows people to gain and demonstrate knowledge across a range of energy and carbon management areas and gives their employers and customers confidence over their appointment decisions. It’s a real step up for carbon and energy management in New Zealand and people looking to enter this growing sector”.

The scheme is supported by digital badges that clients or employers can verify at the click of a mouse. To hold the credentials, people not only need to satisfy assessments on knowledge and experience but also have to sign up to CEP’s Codes of Ethics and Professional Conduct and its Disciplinary Procedures.

One of the features of the new credentials is that they are modular, so holders can choose to hold one or several badges. Collect the right combinations and satisfy an experience assessment and individuals can earn the professional level certifications.

It costs only $100 (+GST) a year to participate in the scheme and each exam costs $200 (+GST). There is an on-demand training module associated with each badge but the training is de-linked from the exam. Anyone on top of the subject can take the exam without having to complete the training.

Individual badges have a lifespan of 5 years, plenty of time to collect the set and qualify as a Certified Professional. Once Certified Professional status is achieved, individuals need to undertake relevant CPD to maintain the certification.

In announcing the new credentials, Hopkins said: “We are constantly striving to combat the skills and knowledge gaps in energy efficiency and carbon management. I’m delighted to say, we’re now able to announce the start of a new programme that will professionalise the sector, provide credentialed career pathways for people joining the industry and allow employers and clients an easy and quick way to distinguish skilled and qualified talent.”

CEP already offers certification in carbon auditing and accreditations in specialist areas of energy efficiency. The new framework brings these together and provides a smoother entry pathway for younger professionals joining this burgeoning sector. “We see huge interest among younger workers for credentials and dedicated career pathways”, said Hopkins, “and the flexibility of what we are putting in place will also allow other professionals to “pick and mix” much needed skills and knowledge in efficiency and carbon management”.

The new credentials integrate with CEP’s existing certifications and provide a smoother entry for newcomers. Supported by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), this initiative is aligned with global decarbonisation goals. EECA CE Dr. Marcos Pelenur emphasised the credentials’ role in achieving energy efficiency targets, saying, “Energy efficiency is our first fuel for lowering emissions and building resilience in the energy system. We are pleased to support this initiative, which will guide future talent and benefit New Zealand.”

The training modules are designed for self-directed learning meaning students can develop their knowledge and skills when and where they choose and at their own pace. The full suite of modules will be released over the next three months and CEP is supporting students with online access to tutors in waves over the next twelve months. The initial wave of supported modules includes those related to Efficiency First, Preparing a GHG Inventory and Goal Setting. The cost of training modules will vary depending on length. Members of CEP and employees of CEP Corporate Partners will enjoy significant discounts on the training.

Anyone interested in the training or credentials can learn more at a CEP webinar at 4.00pm on 30 September 2024. Register through the CEP web channel.

© Scoop Media

