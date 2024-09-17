Livestock Improvement Corporation’s 2024 Sustainability Report Released

Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) has today published its 2024 Sustainability Report.

The report highlights the work LIC and their farmers are doing to support a more sustainable dairy sector as well as how we are working to reduce our emissions and impact on the environment.

LIC Chief Executive David Chin says, “We’re supporting our farmers to produce the most sustainable and efficient animals. Put simply, – if we are milking fewer cows, we need to milk better ones”.

“The most significant impact we can make as a business is through helping farmers to reduce the environmental footprint of the national dairy herd. Our priority remains helping our farmer shareholders breed more efficient and climate-friendly cows and we continue to roll up our sleeves and sharpen our focus on providing farmers with precision genetics and technology tools they need to do just that.

“While we are continuing to provide for farmers today, we are also keeping a watchful eye on what farmers need in the future. To this end, we continue to invest heavily in research and development to help farmers do what they do best, but for a changing world”, says Mr Chin.

LIC also recently published our first LIC Climate Statements, including analysis of climate-related risks and opportunities.

© Scoop Media

