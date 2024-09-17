Ryman Wins Top Award For Retirement Village Customer Satisfaction

Photo/Supplied

Ryman Healthcare is proud to announce that it has won Canstar Blue’s 2024 award for Most Satisfied Customers in Retirement Villages.

The award recognises retirement living communities with the highest customer satisfaction. Ryman topped the rankings, achieving a perfect five-star rating across all categories: Overall Satisfaction, Accommodation, Atmosphere, Facilities, Location, and Value for Money.

Canstar Blue, a leading consumer research and ratings organisation, evaluates and awards top-performing products and services based on customer feedback. Ryman secured this award thanks to ratings from Kiwi consumers who currently live in a retirement village or pay for a relative to live in one.

Ryman Healthcare Executive Chair Dean Hamilton said winning this award for Most Satisfied Customers is a great recognition of all the hard work that our team members put in. “Our residents and their families are at the centre of everything we do, and this award highlights our team’s dedication to providing care that’s truly ‘good enough for Mum and Dad,’” he said.

“2024 is a milestone year for Ryman as we celebrate 40 years since opening our first village. Today, with 49 villages across New Zealand and Australia, we firmly remain a market leader. Being named New Zealand’s Most Trusted Brand across the aged care and retirement industry for the tenth time by Reader’s Digest, alongside the Canstar Blue recognition, shows that Ryman continues to set the standard for exceptional care and excellence in retirement living,” Dean added.

Anne-Marie Lewis, Canstar’s National Client Manager New Zealand, said it is an outstanding accomplishment for Ryman Healthcare to not only lead the consumer ratings, but also to earn five stars across every category.

“Customer satisfaction is the ultimate measure of success, and this outcome recognises the vital role Ryman plays in the lives of its residents and the broader community. Congratulations to the team,” she said.

Those surveyed praised Ryman’s friendly and caring team members, the quality of the facilities, and the overall atmosphere, with one respondent saying, ‘we love it here’.

For more information on the Canstar Blue Awards visit www.canstarblue.co.nz/home-garden/retirement-villages/

