Authority Opens New Pathway For Energy Innovators

Ideas submitted by 18 October will be considered for a full-support programme trial

Today the Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko has launched the Power Innovation Pathway , an initiative designed to accelerate innovation in New Zealand’s electricity sector to improve long-term outcomes for all communities around Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Pathway provides innovators with easier, more efficient access to regulatory information and support to enable them to bring new ideas to market faster, including local solutions for specific regions. It will also build the Authority’s understanding of emerging opportunities and barriers, to enable more effective and adaptive regulation.

Electricity Authority Chief Executive Sarah Gillies says: "Putting structure and scalability into our engagement with innovators will help foster an environment where innovation helps to shape the rules, and the rules promote and support innovation. As a modern regulator operating in a rapidly changing market, it’s important we use regulation to help shape a system that provides the energy we need to power our future and achieve long term benefits for New Zealanders. Our immediate focus is on accelerating innovation for increased regional resilience, competition and opportunities for consumers to manage their own electricity use and costs."

The Authority invites people who have fresh ideas with potential to deliver significant benefit to electricity consumers to enter the Pathway by submitting their idea online. People who enter the Pathway by 18 October 2024 will be considered for a full-support programme trial, with select innovators receiving additional mentoring and guidance to support their success and progression to real-world trials.

The Authority’s General Manager Corporate and Market Services Mark Herring has led development of the Power Innovation Pathway. Herring says the Pathway is designed for quick, easy, no-cost access to tailored advice and to create a positive experience that benefits innovators and the Authority.

"The Power Innovation Pathway represents a significant step forward in promoting innovation and modernising New Zealand’s electricity market. By working together, we can drive the sector toward greater competition, efficiency, and reliability, to improve long-term outcomes for all consumers and New Zealand. We invite you to collaborate with us through this initiative and support the growth of a future-focused electricity market," says Herring.

Innovators from existing market participants and new entrants are encouraged to enter the Pathway via the Electricity Authority’s website.

Background:

How the Power Innovation Pathway Works

The Pathway provides a streamlined process for innovators to receive regulatory advice and support through the following key steps:

1. Information Submission

Innovators submit their ideas through an online portal designed to streamline the initial engagement process.

2. Authority Review and Initial Response

The Electricity Authority reviews each submission and provides a tailored response. Responses could range from initial advice to next-step recommendations, or a request for clarification.

3. Gaining Clarity Meeting

Where more in-depth engagement and/or advice is required, the Authority will meet with the innovator to clarify their needs, regulatory questions, and potential next steps. This helps achieve mutual understanding of the challenges and opportunities.

4. Power Innovation Pathway Day (trial)

This additional support is part of a trial programme offered to selected participants who enter the Pathway by 18 October 2024.

Innovators identified as likely to benefit from additional support will be invited to present their projects to the Authority and other industry stakeholders to have deeper conversations about the project’s potential.

5. Real-World Trials and Support (trial)

This additional support is part of a trial programme offered to selected participants who enter the Pathway by 18 October 2024.

High-value and/or highly feasible innovations will proceed to real-world trials, receiving additional mentoring and guidance to support their success.

