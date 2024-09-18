State-of-the-art Asphalt Plant Supports Infrastructure Resilience In Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay headquartered, Tūpore, a leading infrastructure supply and construction company, will increase its asphalt production capability by 400 per cent – from 30 tonnes to 120 tonnes per hour – at its newly expanded asphalt plant on Omahu Road in Hastings it announced today.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has granted Tūpore a 20-year consent (expiring in 2044) for its newly upgraded asphalt plant, which has the capability to produce a full spectrum of mix designs for infrastructure projects, including common mixes AC10, AC10 Polymer, AC14, AC14 Polymer and DG7.

Gavin O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer at Tūpore Infrastructure, says “This expansion is transformative for our business, and for the region. It enables us to service larger quantities over shorter periods whilst reducing our environmental impact, which was a key driver for us.”

The key improvements to support better environmental outcomes include:

A complete transition away from diesel powered machinery to a combination of electric and LPG powered equipment will reduce Co2 emissions produced by the facility by 52%.

Using up to 20 per cent of recycled asphalt materials in new asphalt production, which will assist clients in moving to more sustainable road construction methods.

“This plant is an essential piece of the puzzle for Hawke’s Bay’s growing infrastructure needs,” continues, Gavin. “As we saw in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, it’s critically important to have local construction capabilities and construction materials for the resilience of our region.”

This is not the first effort by Tūpore to improve environmental outcomes for clients. Tūpore was an essential part of the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery, including the clean-up of nearly 110,000 cubic metres of silt from affected areas in the region.

During the initial silt works in Eskdale, Tūpore advised Hawke’s Bay Regional Council that the silt could also be cleaned, processed and used in the roading aggregates to aid the rebuild. This approach reduced silt waste by 95% and was achieved at a lower cost for ratepayers, due to high costs to dispose of the silt at landfill.

“Our operations continue to grow, and our asphalt plant works together with our quarry sites, infrastructure and commercial units to provide a resilient, full-service solution to local government, commercial and civil clients,” adds Gavin.

The newly expanded asphalt plant will be running at full production by May 2025.

About Tūpore Infrastructure

Headquartered in Hawke’s Bay, Tūpore is a leading civil infrastructure supply and construction company, with a rich local history dating back to 1973. Today, its operations span four divisions, including Infrastructure, Quarry, Asphalt and Commercial. It operates modern asphalt manufacturing facilities, which use materials sourced from its three local quarry sites throughout Hawke’s Bay. Tūpore’s people and products are behind the development of many of Hawke’s Bay’s essential roads and pathways, national and state highways, and other significant commercial and civil projects.

Tūpore – which means ‘to care’ – is the lifelong vision of Robbie and Michelle Gale, and is led by CEO Gavin O’Connor, who, are all driven by making the lives and communities of their people better. 10% of all Tūpore’s profits go back to the local community through The George Foundation.

