Road Freight Transport Sector Supports Call For Industry-led Approach To Vocational Training

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand has joined with a coalition of motor industry organisations calling for an industry-owned and led training organisation for the automotive and motoring sector which can better prepare graduates for rapid technological change through work-based learning.

Dom Kalasih, Interim Chief Executive of Transporting New Zealand, says the organisation fully supports the Motor Trade Association's call for MITO to be transitioned into an industry-led, industry-owned entity.

"Having MITO owned and run by industry will provide training that is fit for purpose and delivers for learners and employers." Dom Kalasih says.

"Training needs to be of a high-quality, consistent and future-orientated. That hasn't always been the case under the centralised Te Pūkenga model."

MITO is the former Motor Industry Training Organisation that transitioned into a Te Pūkenga subsidiary in January 2022. There have been complaints that its current system of training is difficult to navigate and doesn’t always provide enough practical experience around new vehicle technologies.

"As representatives of the freight industry, we know the vital role trained mechanics and technicians play in our sector in keeping things moving," Kalasih says.

"We strongly support the MTA's view that the current system is convoluted and unnecessarily complex. We support real-world, work-based training over classroom-only training which can lead to inconsistent delivery."

New Zealand has more than 5000 road freight transport firms employing around 34,000 truck drivers, according to latest available Stats NZ data. The road freight transport industry does not have a mandatory qualification or apprenticeship and relies on NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s heavy vehicle licensing and transport service licensing frameworks to qualify truck drivers.

These NZTA licenses are supplemented by MITO’s commercial road transport on-the-job training programmes, which help truck drivers gain extra knowledge and skills to help them operate safely and efficiently.

There have been over 1400 enrolments in MITO commercial road transport qualifications since their introduction in 2014, with Transporting New Zealand supporting enrolments through the Te Ara Ki Tua Road to success Programme. Any road freight companies or drivers looking to enrol in the work-based training road transport qualifications can visit www.roadtosuccess.nz/ to register their interest.

"Every one of these enrolments is a meaningful win for the participant, road freight industry, and all road users." Kalasih says.

"We think everyone benefits from having safer, more efficient and commercially able participants operating on and around New Zealand’s roads and an industry-focussed training entity will help that happen."

"We look forward to working closely with NZTA to improve the resilience, efficiency and safety of our transport network, as they have committed to in the NLTP."

© Scoop Media

