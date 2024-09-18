Americarna Teams Up With Steam Inc. For A 4 Day Heritage Rail Excursion To Taranaki

Steam Inc.'s heritage Train / Supplied

Americarna and Steam Incorporated are excited to announce the addition of a heritage rail experience for Americarna 2025.

A festival first for Americarna, this unique opportunity will provide visitors with a novel travel opportunity as part of this annual celebration of American car-culture. Steam Inc. will operate a special train journey from Wellington to Taranaki in February, offering a nostalgic rail experience alongside the 2025 Americarna event, and the many other stand-out community events and celebrations taking place over the four-day event, 19th - 22nd February.

Departing 20th February 2025, the train will take passengers through the heart of the North Island, allowing them to soak in the scenery before arriving in Taranaki for a weekend of classic American cars, street parades, and lively festivities.

In addition to out-of-region visitors, Taranaki locals will also get the chance to ride the heritage train on the Saturday of the Festival, with short trips departing from New Plymouth’s iconic Wind Wand throughout the day. This provides a unique opportunity for the community to experience vintage rail travel right in their backyard.

John Rae, who founded Americarna in 2007, is extremely pleased that Steam Incorporated is bringing this additional experience to Supercheap Auto Americarna 2025, and says, "Bringing additional people to our region via the rail experience as well as giving locals the opportunity to join in on Americarna is unique. Ride the train Friday, down to Stratford and Hāwera, returning to New Plymouth for the Friday night cruising in the CBD. Locals having the chance to ride the train Saturday morning is a first, I believe this will be hugely popular so do book your Supercheap Auto Americarna 2025 unique rail experience thanks to Steam Incorporated and Venture Taranaki".

"We’re thrilled to see Americarna continuing to evolve its event offering, and thinking of unique and interesting ways to develop their event for locals, and visitors alike. Encouraging out-of-town visitation is important for our region, bringing much-needed support to our accommodation, hospitality, and retail sectors, so we’re thrilled to see the addition of this heritage rail experience, and look forward to welcoming its passengers in February 2025," added Brylee Flutey, General Manager Destination at Venture Taranaki.

"This also serves as a reminder that we’re in for a busy summer, with an influx of visitors across multiple major events like Te Matatini, which kicks off right after Americarna. We encourage locals and businesses to seize this exciting opportunity-be open, stock up, staff up, and showcase the Taranaki manaakitanga we’re famous for," says Flutey.

"Americarna serves as a fantastically unique addition to our excursion programme for 2025," Steam Incorporated’s Tommy Secker said. "We are proud to be bringing our train north as part of the Americarna festival, and to also showcase Taranaki as a region. It is an untapped part of our rail network, and we are excited at the offerings available for the Taranaki community and those coming from other parts of the country."

Key Details of the Americarna Rail Journey:

Dates: February 20th - 23rd, 2025

Departure: From Paraparaumu, with stops in Levin, Palmerston North, and Whanganui en route to Taranaki

Tour Bookings: Contact Steam Inc. at 0800 783 264 or email admin@steaminc.org.nz

More information:

o https://www.steaminc.org.nz/book-train-trip/the-americarna-rail-experience/

o https://www.steaminc.org.nz/book-train-trip/taranaki-like-no-other-rail-experience/

Bookings for short train trips from the Wind Wand on Saturday 22 February will be available from late October.

About Americarna: Americarna is New Zealand’s premier celebration of American car culture, drawing hundreds of classic, vintage, and custom vehicles to the streets of Taranaki every year. Held annually since 2007, the festival attracts car enthusiasts from across the country and beyond. In 2025, Americarna will again run in Taranaki, 19-22 February, with a series of events around the mountain showcasing the manaakitanga of our communities big and small. americarna.com

About Steam Incorporated: Steam Incorporated operates heritage train tours throughout New Zealand, offering passengers the chance to experience the golden age of rail travel on vintage locomotives and carriages that are restored inhouse at their Paekakariki workshops. Led by a passionate team, driven by the desire to share NZ’s rail history with the general public.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the first-ever Americarna heritage rail adventure. Secure your seats now for an unforgettable journey to Taranaki.

For more information and to book your place on the train heading to Taranaki, visit steaminc.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

