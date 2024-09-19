Neuron Celebrates ‘Helmet Safety Awareness Week’ With Golden Helmets And Incentives For Helmet Use

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, 19 SEPTEMBER 2024 – Leading e-scooter operator, Neuron Mobility, will be kicking off its fourth annual Helmet Safety Awareness Week from 21 to 29 September. This year’s campaign, which is referred to as ‘Golden Helmet Week’, will build on their continued commitment to highlight the importance of wearing a helmet while riding an e-scooter or e-bike.

As part of Helmet Safety Awareness Week, Neuron will be promoting helmet use through online and in-person rider education as well as incentives. While not a legal requirement, wearing a helmet when riding an e-scooter is strongly advised in New Zealand, and they are the single most important piece of safety equipment to prevent serious injury in the unlikely event of an accident.

For the duration of the week, Neuron has equipped an e-scooter in the city with a golden helmet for the ‘Golden Helmet Challenge’ and those who take a ride on it will win a free trip. Riders can use the e-scooter’s app-controlled helmet lock to release the helmet at the start of the trip. For an extra bonus, they can also take an in-app ‘helmet selfie’ to earn credits for future rides.

Neuron’s Safety Ambassadors will be out in greater numbers at e-scooter hotspots during the week reminding users of the riding rules. The company will also be promoting helmet use and safe riding through a series of light-hearted videos on social media and rider emails, and riders will be directed to their online ScootSafe Academy for incentivised quizzes, videos and games.

In Christchurch, more than 99.99% of all trips end safely and without incident. Neuron has revealed their most frequent – and safest – rider has travelled an astounding 9,760 kilometres without incident since the service launched in October 2021.

Jayden Bryant, General Manager, Australia and New Zealand, Neuron Mobility said: “It’s great to be running our fourth-annual Helmet Safety Awareness Week in New Zealand. Although 99.99% of all Neuron trips end safely and without incident; helmets are one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent serious injury in the unlikely event of an accident. Everyone should wear a helmet to protect themselves, and we want people to continue to wear them long after the campaign ends.”

