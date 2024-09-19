ANZIIF Launch Insurance Risk Management Study Course

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is thrilled to announce the launch of the Insurance Risk Management Study Course.

This two-day, facilitated course is designed to equip mid-senior level brokers and insurance professionals with practical skills in risk assessment and management.

This premier course is particularly significant for New Zealand, as it is the only risk management course to be offered in the South Island. This provides New Zealand insurance professionals with the exceptional opportunity to enhance their risk assessment skills locally.

Throughout the course, participants will gain the expertise to identify and analyse various types of risks, develop effective risk management strategies, evaluate their impact, and communicate findings to stakeholders.

By completing the course, insurance professionals will deepen their understanding of risk assessment principles, enabling them to better assess the risk profile of their clients’ businesses, and therefore provide tailored advice and service.

Created with a focus on achieving positive customer outcomes, this course provides insurance professionals with the necessary skills to help clients build their financial health and resilience.

“Our goal is to provide first class education to insurance professionals, empowering them to offer quality advice and services, and therefore build the public's confidence and trust in the industry,” says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

ANZIIF’s Insurance Risk Management Course is currently available for businesses to host at their workplace. Those interested should reach out to clientsolutions@anziif.com.

To learn more about the Insurance Risk Management Course, click here, or visit the ANZIIF website at anziif.com.

