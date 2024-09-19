Cloudian Appoints Mike Canavan As Worldwide Vice President Of Sales

Photo/Supplied

Cloudian, the global leader in secure S3-compatible AI data lake platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Canavan as Worldwide Vice President of Sales. In this key leadership position, Mike will oversee Cloudian’s global sales strategy, driving revenue growth, customer engagement, and leading all field operations across the worldwide sales team.

Mike brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in global sales leadership. Prior to joining Cloudian, Mike served as Global Vice President of Sales for the Emerging Solutions Business at Hitachi Vantara, where he was instrumental in driving sales strategy and revenue growth for innovative technologies. Additionally, Mike led global sales for Pure Storage’s FlashBlade business, significantly expanding its market share and revenue.

Most recently, Mike headed Americas sales at Model9, a cloud-based data management company, where his leadership drove substantial growth, ultimately leading to the company’s acquisition by BMC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Cloudian team,” said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. “As we accelerate our growth in AI-ready data management, Mike’s deep expertise in driving global sales and his proven success across various technology sectors make him the perfect fit to lead our sales strategy. With Mike at the helm, we are well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for our AI storage solutions and to further strengthen our position as a leader in AI data management.”

“I am thrilled to join Cloudian at such an exciting and transformative time for the company,” said Mike Canavan, Worldwide Vice President of Sales. “With AI and machine learning now driving innovation across industries, Cloudian’s AI-optimised storage solutions are perfectly positioned to help our customers unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate their progress on the AI journey.”

