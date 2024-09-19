Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Bell Gully Is Named New Zealand Disputes Firm Of The Year In The ITR Asia-Pacific Tax Awards 2024

Thursday, 19 September 2024, 8:29 pm
Press Release: Bell Gully

19 September 2024

Bell Gully is delighted to be recognised as New Zealand Disputes Firm of the Year in the ITR Asia-Pacific Tax Awards 2024.

The ITR Tax Awards recognise achievements from firms across the Asia-Pacific region over a 12-month period.

In addition, the team is one of just two to achieve Tier 1 rankings in both the general corporate tax and tax controversy categories, and one of the two highest-ranked law firms for transfer pricing in New Zealand in the ITR World Tax 2025 directory earlier this month.

Tax partners Mathew McKay and Graham Murray are recognised for their transactional tax work, and partner Willy Sussman whose indirect tax expertise is also acknowledged in this respected guide to the world’s top tax and transfer pricing firms and leaders.

“The tax team is proud to receive this recognition, highlighting its market-leading expertise including for tax disputes and private client work,” says partner Graham Murray.

Thanks to our clients for their ongoing support, and for trusting us with the work that supports these great results.

The ITR Asia-Pacific Tax Awards is in its 20th year, the 2024 awards ceremony was held in London on 18 September.

