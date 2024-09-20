Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mediaworks’ Nelson Street Billboard Gets Digital Makeover

Friday, 20 September 2024, 11:49 am
Press Release: Mediaworks

MW CWD Digital (Photo/Supplied)

This week, MediaWorks unveiled its latest digital billboard upgrade at the bustling Nelson Street and Cook Street intersection in central Auckland. The previously static site has been transformed with an eye-catching 5.8m x 4.8m Daktronics digital screen.

Located on a key traffic route that captures vehicles from the Southern, Western, and Northern Motorways as they enter the CBD, this intersection sees heavy vehicle traffic seven days a week throughout the year.

MediaWorks CEO of Outdoor Mike Watkins highlighted that this upgrade aligns with the company's strategy of digitising premium locations.

“105 Nelson Street has long been a favourite among our clients, and this digital enhancement makes it even more attractive. With this investment, we’re offering more advertisers the chance to leverage this prime location with the benefits that digital large format billboards offer.

“Nelson Street is our 92nd digital site and we have a strong pipeline of developments and screen upgrades planned that will continue to drive the MediaWorks quality proposition.”

About MediaWorks:

MediaWorks is New Zealand's leading radio, outdoor and digital media company with over 2.4 million weekly listeners and over 5,000 outdoor touch points nationwide. The company owns and operates radio brands The Edge, The Rock, More FM, The Breeze, The Sound, Mai FM, George FM, Magic, Humm FM, Channel X and rova.nz. MediaWorks brands and people are household names with local, highly engaged audiences

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Mediaworks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 