Mediaworks’ Nelson Street Billboard Gets Digital Makeover

MW CWD Digital (Photo/Supplied)

This week, MediaWorks unveiled its latest digital billboard upgrade at the bustling Nelson Street and Cook Street intersection in central Auckland. The previously static site has been transformed with an eye-catching 5.8m x 4.8m Daktronics digital screen.

Located on a key traffic route that captures vehicles from the Southern, Western, and Northern Motorways as they enter the CBD, this intersection sees heavy vehicle traffic seven days a week throughout the year.

MediaWorks CEO of Outdoor Mike Watkins highlighted that this upgrade aligns with the company's strategy of digitising premium locations.

“105 Nelson Street has long been a favourite among our clients, and this digital enhancement makes it even more attractive. With this investment, we’re offering more advertisers the chance to leverage this prime location with the benefits that digital large format billboards offer.

“Nelson Street is our 92nd digital site and we have a strong pipeline of developments and screen upgrades planned that will continue to drive the MediaWorks quality proposition.”

About MediaWorks:

MediaWorks is New Zealand's leading radio, outdoor and digital media company with over 2.4 million weekly listeners and over 5,000 outdoor touch points nationwide. The company owns and operates radio brands The Edge, The Rock, More FM, The Breeze, The Sound, Mai FM, George FM, Magic, Humm FM, Channel X and rova.nz. MediaWorks brands and people are household names with local, highly engaged audiences

