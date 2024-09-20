Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Government LEHVF Will Help Transport Transition Says National Road Carriers

Friday, 20 September 2024, 3:23 pm
Press Release: National Road Carriers

The Government Low Emissions Heavy Vehicle Fund (LEHVF) announced today will help the road transport industry’s transition to clean technologies says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) GM Policy & Advocacy James Smith.

Smith says moving to a low emissions model is challenging for the freight sector for various reasons including infrastructure limitations with charging stations or hydrogen refuelling, high initial costs of electric or hydrogen vehicles, the technology still developing compared with diesel, and the sunk cost and long lifespan of current vehicles.

“A key barrier to transition is the cost of technology. The LEHVF contestable fund created by the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority, EECA, has already provided $75.9 million in Government funding to support low emissions heavy vehicles.”

He said examples which have been supported through the programme to date include:

  • $250,000 for Civic Limited to purchase two 10 tonne electric trucks and support charging infrastructure
  • $500,00 to freight optimisation company CODA, in partnership with Zero Emission Vehicles Ltd and Bay Dairy Ltd, to design and manufacture an electric truck to shuttle dairy products from the Fonterra Te Rapa dairy factory to the Fonterra Crawford Street freight hub in Hamilton.
  • $255,000 to WEL Services to convert an internal combustion engine truck to an electric vehicle with an elevated work platform for line maintenance work.
  • $350,000 to TR Group will purchase three curtainsider freight trucks and make them available for hire to the general freight market. Appropriate charging infrastructure will be installed at TR Groups Auckland yard and the company will work with customers to build their own. TR Group will also support the development of maintenance resources for the trucks.

Smith said today’s announcement today means $27.75 million of new funding will be available to the heavy vehicle sector on a non-contestable first come, first served basis to accelerate the uptake of low emissions heavy vehicles, support early adopters and gather operational insights.

For more information about the fund, visit https://www.eeca.govt.nz/co-funding-and-support/products/low-emissions-heavy-vehicle-fund/

