A STAR IS REBORN - Tātau Tātau O Te Wairoa Purchase Wairoa Community Newspaper

19 September

The Wairoa Star newspaper, a cornerstone of the community for over a century is set to be reborn under new ownership.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa today announced the acquisition through its commercial entity with a call to arms of the community to ensure one of Wairoa’s icons continue to serve the community for another century.

Leon Symes, Chair of Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust, shared his excitement about the purchase.

“Tātau Tātau is thrilled to take on the iconic Wairoa Star, this is a significant pillar of our community and one that we are looking forward to carrying forward with the support of the entire Wairoa rohe.”

He added that the newspaper had left a massive void since its closure in May, especially for those that are not on social media struggling to be in the loop will now have their local news platform restored.

Aayden Clarke, Kaihautū (Chief Executive) of Tātau Tātau Commercial, emphasised the significance of this acquisition as well as a strong need for financial support from local businesses, council organisations and subscribers locally, nationally and internationally.

“This is not only about preserving a 103-year-old asset, crucial to informing the community about what’s happening in the district but also a strategic business decision, but for it to survive we need strong advertising and subscriber support.

“We recognise the Star’s importance in the Wairoa community, and we felt it was important that Tātau Tātau shows leadership for its next chapter.

“This acquisition allows us to retain jobs locally and maintain a weekly media platform for our region.”

Support from key stakeholders has been overwhelming, and Mr Clarke expressed gratitude to the former shareholders NZME, Gisborne Herald and local investors.

“We are pleased to have been able to work through the sale and purchase with 100% backing from the previous owners and hope that local businesses and whānau will rally in support of the Star, allowing us to maintain this service for our community,” he said.

Matt Wilson, Chairman of The Wairoa Star Board says: “The Board and shareholders of The Wairoa Star are delighted the paper will continue to be published in Wairoa for the people of Wairoa, sharing important local news, written locally.

“Tātau Tātau has excellent resources, local connections, and infrastructure to support them to succeed. This is a new and exciting chapter for the Wairoa community, and we are pleased to have sold the newspaper and website to a group so passionate and intrinsic to their local community.”

Tātau Tātau Commercial arm – also known as E Tipu was established to protect and grow the commercial assets on behalf of its shareholder, Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust and the seven Kāhui (Beneficial entities).

“I am absolutely thrilled that the Wairoa Star community newspaper will continue,” says Wairoa Mayor Craig Little.

“Communication and keeping people informed are so important, and I know that the few months that we haven’t had the Wairoa Star around have been difficult, especially for those who are not active on social media.

“Congratulations to Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa for having the foresight and recognising the importance of this iconic Wairoa publication and committing to the continuation of the printed paper whilst looking to grow the digital component.

“I would also like to thank the Wairoa Star Board members and shareholders for their work in ensuring the voice of the Wairoa Star remains local.

The birth of the new Star and first print edition under the new ownership is being targeted for late October.

© Scoop Media

