RotoruaNZ And Hasbro Launch Monopoly Rotorua Edition Board Game Featuring The City’s Landmarks And Icons

Exciting news for everyone who loves Rotorua: soon you'll be able to bring home a unique piece of the city's charm with the world’s first Rotorua edition of Monopoly! Will it be family-favourites Agrodome and Skyline Rotorua? Adventure-lovers’ Rotorua Rafting or Whakarewarewa Forest?

RotoruaNZ has partnered with Winning Moves, the official licensee of Hasbro, to release the Monopoly Rotorua Edition board game. This limited-edition game, which features the Māori language, offers players a unique way to explore Rotorua’s rich cultural heritage, iconic attractions, famous landmarks, geothermal wonders and established businesses.

One of the businesses featured is the 5-star hotel, Pullman Rotorua. General manager Israel Suarez-Guido didn’t think twice about getting involved.

“This is a great initiative to showcase Rotorua and the amazing places it has to offer. Rotorua definitely deserves its own Monopoly game!”

The game is also distinctive for its use of te reo Māori, providing an engaging and educational experience for players and proudly reflecting Rotorua’s rich cultural identity.

The game tokens have been redesigned to represent Rotorua’s iconic features, such as a whitewater raft, mountain bike, Skyline Luge, the isite clock tower, and more, replacing the traditional Monopoly pieces. This brings an authentic Rotorua flavour to the classic game, making it even more special.

“This isn’t just a board game; it’s a celebration of Rotorua’s culture, language, and heritage. Monopoly Rotorua allows players to connect with our region’s stories and language, bringing a piece of Rotorua into homes worldwide,” said Graham Brownrigg, head of visitor services and experience at RotoruaNZ.

Monopoly Rotorua will be sold at the Rotorua isite Visitor Information Centre on Fenton Street, and local businesses that are part of the game; keep an eye on MaiRotorua.com and Mai Rotorua social media channels for updates on where to get your copy. With Christmas just around the corner, this game makes the perfect gift for anyone who appreciates Rotorua’s unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness.

The game will be available only while supplies last and it’s anticipated to sell out, so pre-sales and shipping within NZ will be available at MaiRotorua.com from 26 September. Don’t wait to experience Rotorua in a whole new way!

© Scoop Media

