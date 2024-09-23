Netsafe’s Award Winning Run Continues

The Netsafe team at the CRM/CCNNZ Contact Centre Awards event on Friday night. Photo/Supplied

Netsafe’s Contact Centre has been ranked one of the best in the country for the second year running. It has taken out the NZ Contact Centre award for the Not-For-Profit sector at the CRM/CCNNZ Contact Centre Awards event on Friday night. In addition, one of Netsafe’s team members, Caitlin*, won Most Outstanding Customer Service Representative, and Chief Digital Harms Officer Andrea Leask was a finalist in the Contact Centre Manager of the year category.

The CRM/CCNNZ Awards acknowledge and celebrate excellence in Contact Centre operations and helps to recognise the achievement of Contact Centre professionals who demonstrate outstanding performance in leadership, education, stakeholder engagement, customer commitment and support management.

The Most Outstanding Customer Service Representative is chosen by the CRM Judges for overall attitude, WOW factor and professionalism. As this year’s winner, Caitlin has been recognised for her outstanding commitment to service excellence and supporting Netsafe’s achievement of its goals.

“I’m immensely proud of the Contact Centre team’s achievement at this year’s awards. This team is on the frontline, in the trenches, providing support to New Zealanders who have experienced harm online. People accessing our service may be experiencing the worst moment of their life, and our Contact Centre team provide non-judgemental advice, support and education to people of all ages and walks of life, to resolve their complaint. It’s great to see their dedication to empowering people across New Zealand to have safe and positive online experiences being recognised,” said Chief Executive Offer, Brent Carey. Over the last financial year Netsafe received 28,468 reports of online harm.

Judging for the award involved a series of “mystery shopping interactions” over a 5-week period by expert judges in Contact Centre operations. Each phone or email communication is scored against specific components of a customer service interaction. Examples of these are:

Time to answer

Greeting – how and what is said

Quality of Listening

Overall Attitude

Professionalism

Value Add (i.e. advice to resolve their issue & prevent future online harms)

According to Netsafe’s Chief Digital Harms Officer Andrea Leask, the Netsafe team works tirelessly every day to make the customer experience a great one. “Their focus is on providing quick and efficient resolution of online harms and delivering the best service possible to the community they serve.”

Netsafe’s Contact Centre service is available Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm and weekends and public holidays 9am – 5pm, 362 days of the year. Customers can also submit a report via the website 24/7/365, email us: help@netsafe.org.nz, phone: 0508 638 723 or text: 4282

Other awards and finalist placings Netsafe has achieved recently:

YouTube NZ Marketing Awards:

Best Use of Content Marketing Campaign (2degrees, First Phones Programme: TBWA\New Zealand, OMD New Zealand, Eleven PR, Netsafe New Zealand)

Finalists in two other categories for Campaign Excellence – Not-for-Profit and Campaign Excellence – Best Use of Video Marketing Campaign

Muse Creative Awards:

Gold x4 at the Muse Awards for Hectors World for video, education, cause/awareness and children’s categories

One Silver for animation

Upcoming awards entries:

2Degrees Auckland Business Awards: Finalist in two categories – marketing and innovation for Re:Scam

Best Awards: Finalist in two categories – small scale websites and digital campaigns for Re:Scam (DDB Aotearoa NZ Group)

* Last name not used for privacy reasons.

© Scoop Media

