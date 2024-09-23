Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
EnergyMate Focused On Cutting Power Bills With Community Housing Provider Te Āhuru Mōwai

Monday, 23 September 2024, 1:32 pm
Press Release: ERANZ

In the next two years, EnergyMate will deliver free in-home energy coaching to more than 200 Western Porirua households as part of a first-of-its-kind partnership with community housing provider Te Āhuru Mōwai.

EnergyMate, which helps households make better use of electricity with a focus on reducing power bills, is an initiative led by the Electricity Retailers’ Association of New Zealand (ERANZ), funded by electricity retailers, lines companies, and the government. The service partners with a wide range of community-based financial mentoring and kaupapa Māori services like Te Āhuru Mōwai.

ERANZ Chief Executive Bridget Abernethy says EnergyMate coaches will help people use electricity more effectively, reducing power bills in the Western Porirua/Tawa communities.

“By deploying specially trained community-based coaches to visit homes of eligible whānau, EnergyMate can make a massive difference for households.

“Pilot programmes saw 30 per cent of households making a positive change with their power company after a coaching visit and 67 per cent seeing a reduction in their power bills.”

Te Āhuru Mōwai Chief Executive James Te Puni says the working partnership will make a real difference to Te Āhuru Mōwai residents who take up the programme:

“We are pleased to partner with the EnergyMate team to support our goal for all Te Āhuru Mōwai homes to be warm and dry.

“Using this service will empower whānau with the tools and knowledge to make the most of their energy supply and make some savings.”

The partnership has already begun delivering referrals and hopes to deploy EnergyMate coaches to up to 100 homes before December 2024.

