Finding Opportunities & Positivity Despite Adversity In Wellington’s Challenging Hospitality Scene

Whisky & Wood is a new event space in the heart of Te Aro with a mission: To bring vibrancy back to Wellington. Founding this in the wake of 2020, owner & events expert, Sarah Hilyard saw an opportunity despite the immense challenges faced by Wellingtonians.

“I’ve worked closely with creatives for most of my life, I could really see the impact COVID had on Wellington’s performers; venues were (understandably) taking fewer risks, performance spaces & creative opportunities were dwindling.

I feel so passionately about Wellington’s vibrancy as a creative Capital, that I wanted to create a space where cool things could happen!”

After just over 1yr in business, Whisky & Wood have now been host to open mic nights, alternative markets, drag queen bingo, award-winning dining experiences, yogalaties for the hearing impaired, indsutry mixers, roller disco nights, film projects, pop-up gigs, improv comedy, fringe shows & so much more!

Wellington’s news is flooded with reports of it’s beloved hospitality institutions closing their doors. Ms Hilyard suspects these closures might hint at the future of a more flexible hospitality scene. Brick and mortar restaurants with their high rents and stressful inconsistency are becoming unstustainable.

“It’s a dream of ours to host regular, seasonal pop-ups for chefs to explore their creative vision without the constraints of heavy operating stresses”

After an incredible series of culinary events at Whisky & Wood, they’re excited to do even more in this space! The past year’s event calendar hosted Chef Laura Greenfield of Field and Green for a Viking Feast as part of Loemis Festival, a Jamaican Feast with Three Little Birds, two award winning Wellington on a Plate seasons with Kitchen Takeover & Kārena and Kasey Bird. Whisky & Wood are determined to keep creating opportunities for chefs who want to do things a little differently!

This Sunday is their first event with Chef Quentin Ville-Renon. His passion for sustainability lead him to launch Nowa, a closed-loop popup restaurant in late 2023. Nowa has since popped up at Graze Wine Bar, Glou Glou, Margot & Plonk.

Nowa is a celebration of people, good times and nature coming together. Nowa’s vision for a new wave of restaurants, delivering excellent food whilst taking responsibility for their environmental impact. The perfect date minus the carbon footprint.

Of this project, Chef Ville-Renon says “This has become a mission of sorts, my voice, and creative playground. I use ultra local and seasonal produce alongside my knowledge from my travels around the world to create delicious, intriguing and bold dishes. Drinks are carefully curated with the same care as the food. There is little more fulfilling than letting customers, friends and family revel in the feast designed solely for their enjoyment.”

“Food has always been at the centre of my life. Growing up, my most memorable social interactions happened around the table. The energy, relishing in the act of eating and drinking, the endless conversations, I love it all. I am so glad that I made this to be my life’s work.”

Whisky & Wood have more events planned including a speak-easy life drawing event for the Wellington Jazz Festival, the Ratbag Market; an alternative hand made art market.

© Scoop Media

