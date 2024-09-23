EMA Highlights Mindfulness In The Workplace For Mental Health Awareness Week

The Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) is supporting Mental Health Awareness Week by reminding businesses of the importance of mindfulness in the workplace.

According to EMA Head of Advocacy Alan McDonald, by applying the principles of mindfulness, workers experience less stress, better self-awareness and awareness of others.

2024 Workplace Wellbeing survey

Last month, the EMA and nib New Zealand (nib) released the 2024 Workplace Wellbeing survey results, which showed declining mental and physical health, as well as concerns about family wellbeing as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

"With employees experiencing financial strain, health issues, concerns for the future and more, it’s no surprise that they’re seeking stability in their current workplaces. It's clear that when employers take steps to proactively manage wellbeing, employees respond positively, helping to alleviate some of the broader societal pressures," he says.

Better understanding of how anxiety is triggered

"Mindfulness and resilience training have become recognised as essential skills to live and lead in uncertain times and the EMA has significant expertise in these areas.

"Our courses include the neuroscience of stress and anxiety, which we apply to relatable experiences both in and out of the workplace.

"By understanding where and how anxiety issues are triggered, we become better placed to ‘short circuit’ negative thinking before it snowballs into bigger issues. We can’t control what happens to us, but we can better control how we interpret and react to these issues."

McDonald says the EMA is focussed on supporting both its members and the wider business community through the current economic challenges.

"The most important asset for any business is its people. That’s why it’s so important to help employers understand what might be going on with their team and consider how to respond.

"We’ve got a range of resources, tools and learning programmes that are designed to help small to medium businesses drill down into the challenges and identify the right solution for them," he says.

Further information

More information on EMA courses on Mental Health Awareness Training and other Workplace Wellbeing Learning can be found here: Workplace Wellbeing Courses: Upskill Professional Training | EMA https://ema.co.nz/learning/workplace-wellbeing/portfolio/

More information on the 2024 Workplace Wellbeing survey can be found here: wellbeing.ema.co.nz

© Scoop Media

