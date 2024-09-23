Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Rent A Car’s Queenstown Branch Prepares For A Busy Summer Season With Affordable Car Hire

Monday, 23 September 2024, 5:36 pm
Press Release: NZ Rent A Car

Queenstown, New Zealand – September 2024 – As summer approaches, NZ Rent A Car’s Queenstown branch is gearing up for the influx of visitors, offering cheap Queenstown car hire options to meet the demands of the peak travel season. With an extensive fleet of vehicles, including compact cars, SUVs, and larger vans, travellers can explore Queenstown’s stunning attractions with ease and flexibility.

Located conveniently near Queenstown Airport, the branch offers seamless pick-up and return options, ensuring a hassle-free experience for visitors. The Queenstown team is focused on delivering top-notch service, helping customers find the perfect vehicle at competitive rates.

“With summer being such a popular time to visit Queenstown, we are ready to offer travellers the best value and convenience in car hire,” said a spokesperson from NZ Rent A Car.

For more information and to book your car hire for the summer season, visit NZ Rent A Car Queenstown.

About NZ Rent A Car:

NZ Rent A Car is a trusted provider of reliable, affordable, and customer-focused car rental services across New Zealand. With multiple branches located at key airports and cities, the company offers a diverse fleet to meet the needs of every traveller, from economical compact cars to spacious vans. NZ Rent A Car is committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient rental process, with modern conveniences like electronic signing and pre check-in services.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Rent A Car on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 