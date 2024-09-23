Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Rent A Car Welcomes International Visitors With Reliable Car Rentals Across New Zealand

Monday, 23 September 2024, 5:41 pm
Press Release: NZ Rent A Car

Auckland, New Zealand – September 2024 – As New Zealand’s borders welcome travellers from around the globe, NZ Rent A Car offers convenient and affordable car rental services to help visitors explore the country's stunning landscapes. With 10 strategically located branches across New Zealand, including major airports and tourist hubs, NZ Rent A Car makes it easy for travellers to pick up their rental and start their adventure.

From compact cars perfect for city exploration to SUVs ideal for rugged terrains, NZ Rent A Car’s diverse fleet caters to every traveller’s needs. Whether visitors are heading to the South Island’s national parks or exploring the North Island’s cultural cities, NZ Rent A Car provides the flexibility and reliability travellers need to enjoy their journey.

“We’re excited to welcome international travellers back to New Zealand and are committed to making car hire as easy and affordable as possible,” said a spokesperson at NZ Rent A Car. “Our goal is to ensure every customer has a smooth and enjoyable rental experience, no matter where their travels take them.”

For more information about car rental in New Zealand, visit NZ Rent A Car.

About NZ Rent A Car:

NZ Rent A Car operates 10 branches nationwide, offering reliable, affordable, and customer-focused car hire services. With a diverse fleet of vehicles and a commitment to providing a seamless rental process, NZ Rent A Car helps travellers experience New Zealand’s beauty with ease. The company offers modern conveniences like electronic signing and pre-check-in to ensure a smooth rental process.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Rent A Car on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 