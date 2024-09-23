Return To Office Working A Boost For Hospitality Sector

The Government’s announcement that it wants to see more public servants come into their place of work each day is supported by Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ).

The Hon. Nicola Willis, Minister for Public Service, has today announced that working from home arrangements for public servants must be mutually agreed, ensure employee performance and agency objectives are not compromised, and be actively monitored and reported to the Public Service Commission.

Steve Armitage, Hospitality NZ’s Chief Executive, says having more people working from offices will improve foot traffic in city centres, in particular in Wellington where the public service has the highest presence.

“Foot traffic drives a significant portion of sales for hospitality businesses, such as cafes, restaurants, and bars,” says Steve Armitage.

“City centres rely on a constant flow of people, including office workers, tourists, and shoppers, who engage in spontaneous purchases or stop for food and drinks as they move about their days.

“With the rise in work-from-home working, many hospitality businesses have felt the pinch. Wellington, where the majority of the public service is located, has felt the impact of working from home acutely.

“Our members and other hospitality businesses have reported that Mondays and Fridays, which are the most common work-from-home days for the public service, have seen a big drop in patronage.”

“With public service workers now being encouraged to return to the office as the primary place of work, hospitality businesses will be looking forward to seeing increased foot traffic and patronage.”

The Government’s announcement has been made during Mental Health Awareness Week, an annual event to promote awareness, understanding, and action around mental health.

Steve Armitage continues: “The theme for Mental Health Awareness Week this year is on community, something which is at the heart of hospitality.”

“Hospitality is a sector based on connection; it’s about people taking care of people and providing exceptional experiences. As an industry we create places for people to come together, connect, share, and enjoy time together.

“Hospitality businesses will be looking forward to continuing to provide a place for more people to connect with one another as the public service returns to the office more regularly.”

© Scoop Media

