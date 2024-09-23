Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Kate Faulks Elected To The Ravensdown Board

Monday, 23 September 2024, 7:34 pm
Press Release: Ravensdown

Ravensdown South Island shareholders have voted Kate Faulks to the Ravensdown Board for a three-year term.

In welcoming Kate to the Board, Bruce Wills, Ravensdown Chair, said voting shareholders have made a prudent choice.

“The combination of Kate’s farming experience, foundational governance experience and her passion for our co-operative and the wider sector, means she is an ideal addition to the Ravensdown Board. I am very much looking forward to her contribution.”

Kate is an active farmer and director of Altavady Farm and Glenkerry Farm (part of a six-farm beef, dairy and forestry family farming group) and a member of the North Otago Sustainable Land Management Group Steering Board.

Since 2022, Kate has been the Board Intern of Port Otago and its subsidiary Chalmers Properties. She has developed insight into scale commercial governance, strategy development, working with senior management, engaging with regulatory shareholders (Otago Regional Council), and staffing and Health and Safety matters.

Kate has a Master of Business Administration (First Class) and a Bachelor of Chemical and Process Engineering (Honours).

Bruce also thanked outgoing South Island director, Pete Moynihan, for his long service and commitment to the Board.

“I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank Pete, who is retiring after serving three terms in office over 11 years. His service to the Board and the co-operative has been tremendous.”

“Thank you too, to Jonathan Cameron, Simon Davies, Jolene Germann and Glen McDonald for their participation in this year’s South Island Director Area election round.

“Throughout the election period, it was heartening to witness each candidate’s genuine interest in the performance and direction of Ravensdown.”

Bruce Wills was the only candidate nominated for the North Island Director Area. As a result, there was no election for the North Island and Bruce remains a director for a further three-year term.

Kate will take office after Ravensdown’s 2024 Annual Meeting at 1pm on Wednesday, 25 September.

