Milestone Makes First Serious Foray In NZ

Milestone Systems, a leading global provider of data-driven video technology software, recently hosted its first-ever Milestone-led event in Wellington, New Zealand, for local partners, distributors and customers.

This event marks the beginning of an expansion in the New Zealand market, with the company planning to make the country a specific focus in 2025 and beyond.

Participation at the event was beyond expectation, with more than 120 attendees across the two sessions. This signifies broad interest in Milestone’s key theme of the ‘Power of Video’, and a growing awareness that video has a major role to play across a wide range of vertical markets in New Zealand including commercial real estate, local councils, healthcare, energy, sporting facilities and public infrastructure.

While Milestone is known for its highly flexible open platform which promotes innovation in the security and surveillance markets, the event featured an expanded theme of moving ‘beyond security’, and focused on the extended power of video in the modern world. As such, discussions centered around solutions promoting enhanced situational awareness, public health and safety, smart buildings and more.

The event followed on from the opening of Milestone’s new South Pacific headquarter in Melbourne in August, which featured the launch of a major new Experience Centre for the region.

Key Highlights:

Registrations: Over 120 participants, more than double the initial expectation of 60 attendees.

Over 120 participants, more than double the initial expectation of 60 attendees. New Zealand Focus: This event is part of Milestone's broader strategy to make New Zealand a key focus in 2025.

This event is part of Milestone's broader strategy to make New Zealand a key focus in 2025. Guest Speaker: Willie Taylor MNZN, Director of Security and Emergency Management at Auckland University of Technology (AUT), delivered a keynote address at the event.

Why it matters

As Milestone expands its presence in New Zealand, this event sets the stage for future growth and collaboration with local partners. With the focus not limited to traditional security deployments but also spotlighting broader applications for vertical markets such as local councils, smart cities and public safety, Milestone is redefining how video technology can serve organisations and communities.

“New Zealand has always been an important part of our operations in the South Pacific region, but it is time to expand our commitment and work more closely with the dynamic, professional market there. We had an exceptional turnout, and there was a real energy and interest in the event. People are very much on board with our vision to expand the power of video, and we look forward to working closely with out New Zealand partners and customers in the future,” said Jordan Cullis, Country Director, Milestone Systems for South Pacific.

© Scoop Media

