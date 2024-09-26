Understanding Infrastructure Needs Requires Vision For New Zealand’s Future

New Zealand’s National Infrastructure Plan requires, at its heart, a long-term vision for New Zealand, says Infrastructure New Zealand as it welcomes the release of the ‘Paying it Forward’ report from the Infrastructure Commission | Te Waihanga.

“Fundamentally, so much about big-picture infrastructure planning is about working out what kind of country we want Aotearoa New Zealand to be for our kids and our grandkids,” says Infrastructure New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett.

“As the Commission’s report points out, Infrastructure is a long-term game, so to get it right requires knowing what you want each asset to achieve over its lifetime. We can only know this by establishing a clear vision for New Zealand and establishing the things we need for our nation and in our communities to take us there.”

“It is no good to just be swept along by the latest international trends.”

“A greater understanding of the wider benefits of infrastructure will be important,” says Leggett. “What will my community, the environment or local businesses get out of a new transport link, new school or new underground infrastructure? What will be the economic and social benefits of a better engineered road that will withstand more severe weather and climactic events?”

“To achieve this requires proactive (and potentially tough) national conversations and a planning and building regime that is backed up by bipartisan political commitments.”

“When it comes to getting value from our infrastructure, its not simply about how much we invest, it’s also about how we do things to make better use of those investments. This means making the most of what we have got through a relentless programme of maintenance and renewals and being as efficient as possible in how we deliver new projects.”

“The fact is New Zealand is in the bottom 10% of OECD countries for the value we get from our infrastructure spend and 4th-to-last in the management of our assets.”

“To overcome our infrastructure deficit our current funding challenges must be tackled also,” says Leggett. “This will take a combination of central and local government funding, private capital and revenue derived from users. In this way we can bring more innovation and discipline to our infrastructure builds and the management of our assets.”

Note:

Infrastructure New Zealand is Aotearoa’s peak membership organisation for the infrastructure sector. We promote best practice in national infrastructure development through research, advocacy, and public and private sector collaboration. We promote public and media discussion on issues of importance to the infrastructure sector. Our membership is comprised of around 140 organisations, including government agencies, consultants, contractors, financiers, utilities, and academics. These organisations employ approximately 150,000 people in infrastructure-related roles and are united in their commitment to creating a better New Zealand through outstanding infrastructure.

© Scoop Media

