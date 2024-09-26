B2B Sellers Must Adapt As Buyer Expectations Mirror B2C

Business-to-business (B2B) sellers can no longer rely on basic, functional portals to meet the demands of their customers because younger generation B2B buyers are now looking for the same seamless experience they get from consumer eCommerce retailers.

Managing director of eCommerce Integration Specialists Convergence, Mark Presnell, says the line between B2B and B2C is blurring.

"Business buyers expect the same user-friendliness and convenience they encounter in their personal online shopping.

"This demand for a more intuitive experience should be driving B2B businesses to rethink how they present products, pricing, and terms online."

Presnell notes that historically, B2B eCommerce has been positioned as bland and simple. It served as a catalogue, functional at best. Today, however, there is a growing trend toward creating unique, tailored experiences.

For instance, an apparel company might keep a client's logo in stock, visible only to that client when they log in. This level of product access control means that what customers see is specific and unique to them.

Presnell points out that this sophistication is not yet universal.

"Not many companies are taking it to this level," he says. "But those who do are setting the pace for the industry, offering advanced features like integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems to present real-time, customised pricing.

"This is particularly crucial for industries where prices fluctuate regularly, such as timber. Instead of waiting for a quote, customers see their unique ratesimmediately, vastly improving their buying experience and streamlining the process," he says.

The drivers behind the change in B2B are the buyers themselves.

"People who are used to buying online in their personal lives now expect the same ease when purchasing for their companies. These expectations include not just pricing but also the full range of services—from shipment tracking to online invoicing. In other words, the user interface and overall experience need to mirror what they see in B2C," says Presnell.

The integration between eCommerce platforms and other systems is becoming increasingly important.

"Connecting the ERP to the eCommerce site allows for instant updating, from prices to freight quotes," says Presnell. "It's about reducing human error and providing a seamless experience."

In this context, the role of sales reps is changing. They are still crucial for building relationships but now act more as facilitators in a digital-first environment.

The journey to better B2B eCommerce should include three steps:

1. Personalisation is key

Ensure your B2B eCommerce platform offers a tailored experience, including unique pricing and product ranges. This creates a more engaging shopping experience.

2. Invest in Integration

Connect your eCommerce site with your ERP system for real-time updates and streamlined processes. This integration can significantly reduce errors and improve efficiency.

3. Prioritise User Experience

A user-friendly interface is no longer optional. Make sure your site is intuitive and attractive, reflecting the convenience of B2C shopping.

B2B must follow B2C

B2B eCommerce businesses that fail to adapt will be left behind as customers gravitate towards those offering a more personalised, engaging, and efficient online experience.

ABOUT

Based in Auckland but working with New Zealand companies nationwide, Convergence makes business in eCommerce simple. Experts in eCommerce integration, Convergence is responsible for creating the links between an eCommerce website and key business software systems in the cloud or on-premises. Convergence has developed its own cloud-based integration platform, CODI [Convergence Optimised Data Integration], which essentially acts as the hub between client systems and connects them.

