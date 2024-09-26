Pead Strengthens Team With Three New Hires

Agency wide expansion reinforces Pead’s commitment to growth

Hannah, Kale and Bri. Photo/Supplied.

Pead, specialists in creative communications and reputation management, has welcomed three new hires, including Brianne (Bri) Urlich in the Corporate team, Kale Dixon in the Consumer team and Hannah Durojaiye in the Creative and Digital team.

Anna Farrera, Partner of Consumer and Creative at Pead, says the three new hires are a fantastic addition to the team, bringing with them fresh perspectives and thinking.

“Pead continues to attract top talent, and we’re thrilled to have Bri, Kale and Hannah join the team. We’re known for building exceptional careers at Pead, and recognise the importance of upskilling a new generation of communications professionals so we can continue to provide our clients with a diverse range of expertise.

“Bri, Kale and Hannah’s hire signals continued momentum for the agency, demonstrating our integrated approach and distinctive blend of industry leading communications and digital marketing expertise. We’re proud to have such driven talent join the team.”

Bri Urlich has come onboard as an Account Executive after completing her Bachelor of Communications at AUT and a year-long PR agency internship. A natural communicator, Bri lends her talent for crafting concise and meaningful communications for a range of clients in the Corporate team.

With a passion for fashion and media, Kale Dixon has joined the consumer team after gaining a Bachelor of Commerce from Victoria University. With an eye for great content, a love of influencer marketing and a tenacity to grow his career, Kale is working across a number of key consumer accounts for the agency.

Pead is continuously adapting to meet an evolving PR landscape as well as the needs of its clients. With an acute insight into the current media market, Pead has expanded its Creative and Digital team through the creation of a new role: Digital and Production Account Manager.

Joining the team in this role is Hannah Durojaiye. With a background in television advertising, e-commerce and content creation, Hannah’s digital proficiencies and stakeholder management skills enable her to be adaptable and responsive within the digital landscape while assisting the team in the production of standout campaigns and content delivery.

Genevieve Chunn, Head of Creative says the creation of a new, production focused role was a direct response to Pead’s growth in the creative and digital space across clients such as Best Foods, PUMA and Kindness Collective – to name just a few.

“As a full-service agency that delivers work that cuts through, we look for talent who we know can work with us to create insightful campaigns and thoughtful strategic work that delivers for our clients. We’re delighted to welcome Hannah to our growing team.”

