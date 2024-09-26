UAE Trade Agreement: High-Quality And Comprehensive Dairy Outcome

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) welcomes the announcement of a trade agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and New Zealand. The deal will deliver the complete elimination of all dairy tariffs from day one.

"New Zealand exported approximately NZ$ 700 million worth of dairy products to the UAE in the last year, making it our 10th largest dairy market. Eliminating all dairy products provides important certainty to continue growing this trade," says DCANZ Executive Director Kimberly Crewther.

"DCANZ congratulates Trade Minister Todd McClay and New Zealand trade negotiators on this outstanding achievement. They have demonstrated that high-quality agreements that eliminate all dairy tariffs are still possible even in an increasingly complex international environment."

A 2023 report from Sense Partners estimated that New Zealand dairy tariffs were subject to over NZ$ 1 billion of tariffs across all markets and that 86% of global dairy consumption occurred behind tariff barriers of 10% or more. This included ongoing tariffs in some markets where New Zealand has trade agreements, such as the European Union and Japan.

"The UAE agreement is a positive step towards a less protectionist international environment for New Zealand dairy products. We strongly encourage the Government to continue pursuing such high-quality outcomes with other negotiating partners, including upgrading existing trade agreements that have not yet secured dairy tariff elimination."

