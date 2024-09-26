Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki Launch ScaleUp Grants: Up To $5,000 To Accelerate Business Growth

Photo/Supplied

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki is set to launch new ScaleUp Grants, offering up to $5,000 to selected ambitious Taranaki enterprises to help them remove barriers to growth and realise their goals.

ScaleUp Grants is the latest initiative from the region’s economic development agency, designed to support eligible Taranaki-based for-profit, small to medium enterprises to take their next steps toward accelerated business growth in a stronger, better or faster way.

Jennifer Patterson, General Manager Economic Development at Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, comments, "We are committed to fostering growth and innovation in Taranaki, and these new ScaleUp Grants are part of our wider efforts to provide our local businesses with the resources they need to scale up more efficiently."

ScaleUp Grants are aimed at business owners who have their sights firmly set on expansion and can clearly demonstrate how their activity will take their business to the next level, positively impacting their revenue, job creation, sustainability targets, or investment readiness.

Natacha Dunn, PowerUp Programme Lead at Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki says, "we often hear that many businesses are in that ‘in-between’ stage, where they might not qualify for larger funding, yet lack the resources to take the next steps. ScaleUp Grants are designed to fill that gap, acting as a catalyst to help our local businesses realise their growth potential and achieve success faster."

These contestable grants provide flexibility by enabling businesses to use the funding for a range of activities that will amplify their growth, whether it’s developing a new product, enabling digital transformation, or implementing a scale up strategy.

The ScaleUp Grants are part of the Venture Taranaki flagship PowerUp Programme, which aims to foster a thriving and connected entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

Applications open on 1 October and close on 21 October.

Key details:

Up to $5,000 in funding (GST exclusive)

Available to Taranaki-based for-profit SMEs

Applications open 1 October, and close 21 October.

For more information and to apply, visit www.venture.org.nz/enterprise-and-entrepreneurship/power-up/scaleup/

© Scoop Media

