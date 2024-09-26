Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Highest Ever Increase In Electrical Industry Sales Shows Need For Urgent Action

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Octopus Energy Group

Stats NZ reported earlier this month that industry sales increased by $2.1 billion (36 percent) in the June 2024 quarter, compared with last year. This is the highest yearly increase since the series began in 2016. 

“Make no mistake, an increase of this magnitude should not be swept under the rug and ignored. This is additional to the bill paid by New Zealand to the energy sector. There is currently an energy crisis in New Zealand,” says Octopus Energy NZ Chief Operating Officer Margaret Cooney.

“While spot prices move up and down, electricity futures prices have remained stubbornly high for the past five years and continue to do so into the future, this cost burden flows through to New Zealand businesses and households.

“We’ve heard many excuses, but the root cause of this situation is a lack of investment in new generation to meet the needs of New Zealanders, this wouldn’t be happening if competition was working well. 

“Inaction has the potential to tip the New Zealand economy. The market has been sending a signal to big New Zealand businesses to shut. The crunch of high prices is causing valuable industrial businesses to up and leave our shores.

“This is happening because New Zealand’s electricity sector has for too long been complacent with the status quo.

“We will continue to face these challenges unless there are changes to the regulatory settings to create a fair and transparent electricity market for the benefit of industry and consumers,” says Margaret Cooney. 

Note:

https://www.asxenergy.com.au/futures_nz

The red line in the chart below is the price for futures contracts bought more than a year in advance.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Octopus Energy Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 