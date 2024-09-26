Vegetable Industry Applauds UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)

The New Zealand vegetable industry is applauding the Government’s success in negotiating a trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in record time.

‘Officials have done an incredible job to conclude this agreement in just four months,’ says Onions NZ chief executive, James Kuperus.

‘If New Zealand is to double exports over the next 10 years, we need to do all we can to streamline trade and get rid of tariff and non-tariff barriers.

‘As the UAE is not a large market for New Zealand horticultural exports ($NZ36,943,221 FOB in 2022), there is plenty of scope to increase exports because the UAE is such a wealthy market.’

James says this agreement is a signal to the rest of the world that New Zealand is open for trade.

‘The agreement removes current barriers, as well as establishes ways to resolve non-tariff barriers, if they emerge in the future.

‘When shipping returns to normal, we should see an uptick in trade with the UAE, thanks to this agreement.’

Key facts about New Zealand onions

Onion exports are worth about $150 million a year

New Zealand onions are exported to 45 countries around the world, including many in the Pacific

The New Zealand onion industry supports the Government’s objective to double exports, but needs improved market access to contribute to this objective

Onions also play an important role in many vegetable growers’ crop rotations.

