2024 ExportNZ DHL Barometer Reveals Challenges And Opportunities In The Business Central Region

The 2024 ExportNZ DHL Barometer, released this week, reveals challenges and opportunities for exporters in the Business Central region, alongside suggestions to boost export growth.

This year’s survey shows signs of optimism, despite challenging conditions at home and abroad.

Business Central CEO Simon Arcus says: "These results prove what we know already - exporters in our region are exceptionally resilient, managing to grow export earnings despite the challenges of a sluggish economy and the damage of Cyclone Gabrielle."

"I acknowledge the really difficult time that Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne faced in the recent past. It’s a credit to the hard work of businesses in our region that more than half expect their orders to grow," says Arcus.

Business Central represents exporters across the lower North Island and Nelson-Tasman through our network partner, ExportNZ. Businesses in the region contribute significantly to New Zealand’s export earnings, primarily through manufacturing and agriculture.

39% of exporters in the region saw orders increase in the last 12 months. 28% saw a decrease, while 28% saw them stay the same.

Encouragingly, 54% of businesses expect export orders to increase in the next 12 months.

But the survey reveals significant cost pressures are restraining export earnings. 78% of respondents saw costs increase in the past 12 months, with the cost of transport and logistics and the price of doing business in New Zealand cited as the biggest barriers to growth.

There are a number of opportunities to boost exporters through enhanced government support. 43% of respondents in the Business Central region highlighted support for attending trade shows as an opportunity to export more, while 33% cited better access to market research. 29% called for new free trade agreements and better access to R&D.

Business Central also welcomes the announcement of a new free trade agreement between New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates, which was signed today. 24% of firms in the Business Central region export to the Middle East.

Joshua Tan, ExportNZ Executive Director, praised the industry’s response to the volatile economic and exporting environment.

"The current operating environment is difficult to navigate, with persistent challenges connected with the rising cost of doing business. Despite the many challenges, exporters have expressed optimism and confidence in future growth through the survey, which is very encouraging.

"Given the Government’s goal to double export value within ten years, there are areas where Government support would be valued by exporters - support to help them grow their businesses here in New Zealand and leverage market opportunities overseas," says Tan.

The full 2024 ExportNZ DHL Barometer is available to access here: https://exportnz.org.nz/the-2024-exportnz-dhl-export-barometer/

Note:

Business Central delivers and supports ExportNZ in the Hawke’s Bay and wider Central New Zealand region. It represents 3,500 employers and exporters across the lower North Island, providing advice, training, support, and advocates for policies that reflect the interests of the business community.

© Scoop Media

