NZME Announces Senior Sales Team Appointments

Gareth, Louise, Jas (Photo/Supplied)

Hot on the heels of its recently launched new sales division, which includes a team dedicated to the independent agency market, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced a number of senior sales team appointments.

Gareth McDonald has been promoted to the newly created position of GM, Independent Agencies. In this role he will lead the commercial and market engagement strategy, whilst driving NZME’s partnership with Independent Media Agencies New Zealand (IMANZ) and their growing membership.

McDonald says: “I’m hugely excited about this opportunity to accelerate our IMANZ offering to the market. NZME’s investment into this new sales function is testament to the incredible work and results we have been achieving with our independent agency partners and I cannot wait to be part of this exciting new sales model.”

Greg McCrea, NZME Commercial Director - Agency and Strategic Accounts says: “Gareth is a class act and has demonstrated a proven ability to produce exceptional business results for our valued independent agency partners. I have every confidence that his influence across the wider independent agency market will be a welcome addition.”

NZME has also appointed respected client solutions strategist, Louise Colenbrander, as Client Solutions Director. Focusing on independent agencies and strategic accounts, Colenbrander will lead strategy solutions for these customers in what is a new and unique approach in this market.

Colenbrander says: “I’m thrilled to be returning to NZME and excited to join such a talented team. I’m looking forward to leveraging my skills and experience to drive commercial growth for both NZME and its partners.”

Jas Gierlinski will also soon join NZME as Group Account Director, overseeing relationships with its large agency partners. Gierlinski is a highly regarded industry leader with nearly two decades of media experience across the UK and New Zealand markets.

Gierlinkski says: “I'm delighted to be joining the team at NZME, a business that I've had huge respect for and have enjoyed working with for many years. NZME’s commercial team is one of the most admired in the country, and I'm looking forward to using my skills and experience to further cement the excellent work they’re doing across the media industry.”

McCrea says: “These appointments demonstrate NZME’s absolute commitment to providing our agency and client partners with best in market solutions and outcomes for their business. The calibre of these appointments is testament to the outstanding culture that we have at NZME, with a talented, committed, results-driven team who are committed to continually delivering value for all our partners.”

The above appointments are effective from 1 October 2024.

