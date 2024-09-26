How About Hobart? Air New Zealand’s Direct Service To Tasmania’s Capital Returns

Looking for an adventurous summer getaway? Air New Zealand’s seasonal direct flights to Tasmania’s capital Hobart are taking to the skies again from 9:00am NZT on 27 October.

Direct services will operate between Auckland and Hobart on the airline's A320neo and A321neo aircraft three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, marking the return of international services to Tasmania.

Air New Zealand General Manager International Jeremy O’Brien says the airline is eagerly anticipating seeing the mangōpare return to Tasmania and is looking forward to connecting Kiwi and Tasmanian customers over the summer months.

“With more than 600 seats available to Tassie each week, there are plenty of options for a summer escape to Tasmania. Customers flying across the ditch will have the added benefit of our refreshed Seats to Suit options, offering greater choice and affordable flexibility. Start your trans-Tasman getaway with full inflight entertainment, along with a snack or meal, depending on your fare selection.”

Tasmania has something for every type of traveller. For those with an artistic flair or a taste for history, MONA (the Museum of Old and New Art) presents a range of collections, while the historic suburb of Battery Point invites you to explore its charming 19th-century architecture.

Golf enthusiasts will find plenty to enjoy, with a variety of courses offering both stunning views and challenging play, ensuring golfers of all levels can find their perfect game.

Visitors can also sample local fresh produce and delicious street food at the vibrant Salamanca Market, which runs each Saturday.

“It’s great to be starting our seasonal services again, connecting Kiwi to the charming city of Hobart and Aussies to our biggest city, with domestic connections to 19 other destinations around Aotearoa," O'Brien says.

"Hobart is our ninth Australian destination and it’s great to once again be offering our customers the option to travel there for another season over the warmer months.”

With direct flights connecting Auckland and Hobart, there’s no better time to book a getaway in Tasmania.

Tickets are on sale now on the Air New Zealand website.

Air New Zealand’s Auckland – Hobart schedule:

