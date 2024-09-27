Dreams Take Off As Air New Zealand’s First Pilot Cadets Begin Training

Air New Zealand has selected 30 Kiwi cadets for its inaugural pilot training programme. The first cohort of six depart for the United States today, commencing their training journey to pursue their dreams of becoming a pilot.

In June 2024, the airline announced the Mangōpare Air New Zealand Pilot Cadetship, a new accelerated pathway to becoming a pilot for Air New Zealand. Covering most of the training costs, the programme aims to inspire Kiwi to pursue a career in the flight deck.

The airline received more than 2,000 applications to the training programme, which sets aspiring pilots on an accelerated 14-month journey toward their future careers. It has now selected its cadets with 30 individuals standing out as incredible talent.

Piloting dreams

Among those heading to Arizona today to begin their training is Paige Ward, 28, a former senior lab technician from Christchurch. For Paige, the idea of becoming a pilot felt out of reach – until she saw the opportunity to apply for the cadetship.

Pilot Cadet Paige Ward (Photo/Supplied)

“I always had that pull to become a pilot – it’s a dream job. But the financial barriers, like the high cost of training, led me to pursue a science degree instead. When I saw Air New Zealand launched the cadetship, I took a chance and applied. The idea of that first flight as a pilot is so exciting.”

Also departing for training today is Dalton Coppins from Auckland, 29, who dreamed of becoming a pilot since he was four and pursued a career as a flight attendant at Air New Zealand as a way to get closer to his goal.

Pilot Cadet Dalton Coppins (Photo/Supplied)

“Becoming a cabin crew member was a way to get into aviation and it has been an amazing job, but the goal has always been to fly the aircraft. When the cadetship came up, applying was a no-brainer. The cadetship has been so amazing as it has broken down barriers to get into pilot training.

“The day I found out I got in – there were tears, I felt very proud. Not only do I get to live my dream, but I get to stay with Air New Zealand as well. To know I have the support of Air New Zealand to pursue this is really special.”

For University of Waikato student, Caleb Thomas (Ngāti Raukawa), 21, the idea of becoming a pilot was ignited a decade ago when his grandad took him to see the first 787 Dreamliner land in Auckland. But when he finished school in 2020, the world was closing down in response to Covid-19, and it wasn’t the right time to pursue a career as a pilot.

Pilot Cadet Caleb Thomas (Photo/Supplied)

“I decided to study business and science because I’m passionate about sustainability. But when I saw the cadetship, I thought it was a once in a lifetime opportunity, so I had to apply. I’m so grateful to have been selected – I can’t wait to make the most of the opportunity.”

Future pilots on the flight path

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the airline is proud to send the group of diverse, high-performing individuals off on their journey toward becoming a pilot.

“The cadetship opens the door for individuals from all walks of life by reducing barriers to becoming a pilot. The expedited training pathway not only helps aspiring Kiwi pilots embrace an incredible career but also plays a crucial role in ensuring we have a pipeline of pilot talent joining the Air New Zealand whānau.”

The first cohort of cadets depart for training today, followed by four subsequent cohorts in approximately eight-week intervals. The cadets will spend 12 months in Arizona completing their initial training. After a two-week break back in New Zealand, they will then go to Dubai to complete the ATR-type rating (specific aircraft training).

Air New Zealand expects to welcome its first cohort of cadets into its internal training at the end of 2025.

© Scoop Media

