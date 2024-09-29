Disabled Young Men Graduate With New Qualification

18 September 2024

Four disabled young men have graduated with a Certificate of Achievement in the Introduction to Yard Work in the Heights Access Industry after working in the industry for the past three years.

The qualification is a joint initiative between Community-based disability support provider ConneXu, workplace health and safety training provider Vertical Horizonz and employers Industrial Site Services (ISS) and All Quip Hire and Sales.

Darcy Jones, Kaa Dekker, Jack Forsyth and Bevan Taylor were presented with their Certificate of Achievement in the Introduction to Yard Work in the Heights Access Industry, a ‘made for purpose’ qualification, at a special graduation ceremony in Hamilton.

The four young disabled men have been working with scaffolding, sorting and servicing equipment at the ISS yard in Hamilton. All live in ConneXu houses in Te Awamutu and are supported by ConneXu Community Facilitator Ronnie Adams. Ronnie also undertook special training with Vertical Horizonz in the Heights Access Industry, so that he could support the young men in their work and provide quality control.

ISS owner and Communications Manager Nicky Forsyth says the men have been instrumental in the ISS business.

“The job these young men do is not to be taken lightly. We can’t actually function as a scaffolding business without the jobs they do. From servicing our fittings and helping to keep our yard tidy, they actually play a really important role in our business. This is huge,” she says.

“As far as I am aware, no other young people with disabilities have been put through these papers before. No training organisation has taken the time to figure out a way to make this work for people that learn in a different way. I have huge aroha for Vertical Horizonz for enabling this to happen, and to ConneXu for enabling Ronnie to be involved.”

“These young men are going further. They’re doing such a good job and we are all really, really proud of them.”

Nicky’s husband and ISS Director Bruce Forsyth says the impacts on the wider business have also been beneficial.

“The sense of pride that we’ve had as an employer, I can’t really put into words. These four men have worked alongside each other at the same pace. The programme is just the start of their journey. They’ve proven to themselves that learning in a work environment is achievable,” says Bruce.

“One of the things that gets overlooked is the uplifting sense of joy that these four young men bring to our workforce, that no one else does. They are always smiling and always having a laugh.”

Darcy says working at ISS and achieving his qualification has “been really cool.”

“I have made heaps of friends. When I first started, I was introducing myself to all the workers, and now I have heaps of friends at work,” says Darcy.

Bevan adds that he has enjoyed the work.

“We’ve been working hard down there, painting the different clips and helping out in the yard. It’s really good.” says Bevan.

Community Facilitator Ronnie says it’s been a positive experience for the men.

“It’s been so good watching them learn and figure out how to do their jobs. When we go to work it is like a cool outing where they can focus on tasks. It’s been cool to see them grow in that space.”

About ConneXu

ConneXu is a disability support provider with bases in the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Taupo. Founded in 1989, they believe everyone should live their life as they choose. ConneXu partners with disabled people, to enable them to have choice and control of their lives, with the support of their whanau and ConneXu’s team. That’s why the principles of Enabling Good Lives are firmly integrated into who ConneXu is as an organisation and everything they do.

About Industrial Site Services (ISS)

ISS is a business specialising in Scaffolding, Rigging, Rope Access, Engineering and Renewable Energies. With a team of over 200 operating in four divisions, ISS has three permanent locations. Their dedication to delivering excellence has won us multiple awards, and industry recognition throughout Aotearoa New Zealand and beyond, gaining a reputation as the company to go to for the challenging, technical jobs.

About Vertical Horizonz (VHNZ)

VHNZ has over 25 years’ experience in providing NZQA accredited safety training. With over 140+ staff, 120+ trainers and 150+ courses on offer VHNZ have the capacity and capabilities to deliver nationwide training like no other provider. All trainers have extensive industry experience and have been selected to join the Vertical Horizonz team because of their standout performance within their chosen field. The team is innovative and responsive to the needs of trainees, communicate openly and honestly, support and encourage them, share knowledge and ideas, and work collaboratively for their benefit.

