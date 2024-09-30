Wiise Enters Partnership With Datacom New Zealand

Auckland, 30 September 2024: Wiise, the fast-growing cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for small and medium-sized businesses, has signed technology powerhouse Datacom New Zealand as a service partner.

The partnership will see Datacom offer Wiise solutions to support the unique needs of New Zealand businesses, ensuring seamless integration of Wiise’s market-leading software with clients’ existing operations.

Wiise officially launched in New Zealand in October 2023 with a custom version of its Cloud ERP, which helps small and mid-sized companies streamline their operations and improve profitability and decision-making by managing their finances, inventory, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, service, and reporting in a single, integrated system, in real-time.

Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Wiise offers a highly scalable and customisable platform with several localised enhancements such as fully integrated bank feeds compatible with major New Zealand banks, NZ Post Code finder, IRD compliant Chart of Accounts and pre-defined reporting capabilities.

This new partnership with Datacom aligns with broader industry movements towards integrated solutions that simplify complex business processes, provide a single source of truth for data, and enhance customer experience. The emphasis on integrated systems and local market customisation reflects a growing demand for platforms that can adapt quickly to changing business environments and leverage AI for greater mechanical advantage.

Charlie Wood, CEO of Wiise, said: "Our partnership with Datacom is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our focus on serving the specific needs of New Zealand organisations by ensuring that growing NZ businesses have access to a suite of tools that are modern, scalable and cost-effective.”

Aidan Jones, General Manager Business Platforms at Datacom, said: “We see Wiise as a valuable tool in helping to support scalable growth for our customers. The platform is both accessible and flexible, thanks to its low-code approach which allows for easy configuration, and offers an end-to-end integrated platform that not only addresses our customers’ needs but is also highly scalable, easily deployed and reduces complexity and risk for our clients."

About Wiise

Built for small and medium-sized businesses, Wiise is the fast-growing cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform that helps move your whole business forward in one secure Microsoft platform. Manage your finances, automate operations, and get the business intelligence and insights you need to make the right decisions.

About Datacom

Built on strong values, Datacom has grown to be one of the region’s leading locally-owned technology businesses. We work across Australia and New Zealand to make a difference in people’s lives by turning the imaginable into reality. Datacom supports customers through a broad range of services and solutions that span technology, operations, digital services, and products, all underpinned by robust industry experience and insight. With more than 6,100 people working across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, Datacom is truly world-class in capability and proudly local at heart.

