Norsewear Celebrates SOCKTOBER In Support Of Auckland City Mission

Sharon Doreen at Norsewear (Photo/Supplied)

They’re durable, ward off bacteria, promote foot health, are odour resistant and they’re super warm and comfortable. But for those facing homelessness and transiency, decent woollen socks are a luxury – and are rarely donated to charity.

Tim Deane, owner of heritage woollen apparel business Norsewear, saw a need and this month, he’ll help fill it by celebrating Socktober – a buy one, donate one scheme he’s running via the Norsewear website throughout the month of October.

For every pair of Norsewear socks purchased on the official website ( www.norsewear.co.nz ) between 1st and 31st October, Norsewear will donate an equally cosy pair of quality merino socks to Auckland City Mission – Te Tāpui Atawhai.

“Some of our Norsewear people were reading about the issues facing those experiencing homelessness overseas, and how socks are one of those items we either wear out and bin, or just don’t consider donating to others,” explains Tim.

“We got in touch with the Mission who confirmed that the issue is just as relevant here as it is abroad, and that high quality socks are simply not donated in large enough quantities to meet the need. On the flip side, people experiencing homelessness often end up with their feet in bad shape because of shoes and socks getting wet and not able to be dried or changed out. It’s a situation we feel we can really help change.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Norsewear socks are hard-wearing, continues Tim, and crafted right here in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand from merino and mid-micron wool. “We have some customers who claim their Norsewear socks have lasted decades!”

With World Homeless Day taking place on October 10th, Tim is hoping the extraordinary community of Norsewear sock lovers will make a purchase during Socktober, sharing the privilege of warm feet with those who often go without.

“Our customers are busy people working hard in their businesses or out on the land and they know the value of decent socks. They’re also inherently generous, so I have high hopes that they’ll dig deep to improve the lives of others,” says Tim.

About Norsewear

Norsewear has been making the finest woollen socks, gloves and beanies for outdoor people, right here in New Zealand for over 60 years.

The factory in Norsewood (pop. about 150), at the foot of the Ruahine ranges in southern Hawke’s Bay, is a vital part of the local community. All the design, manufacturing, printing, quality control, packing and shipping is done there, using only the best merino, possum, and strong wool. Norsewear’s senior design and technical team have over 100 years of sock making experience between them and are amongst the most respected sock engineers in Australasia.

In 2023, the Norsewear brand and factory was bought by the Deane family, who share a passion for wool, a commitment to local manufacturing, and an unwavering belief that New Zealand can grow goodness and wealth for local rural communities by taking Norsewear to the world.

© Scoop Media

